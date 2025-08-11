»

(Lien direct) OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait son nouvel album intitulé May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way qui sortira le 7 novembre via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way

2. My Pain

3. The Last Hero

4. The Darkest City

5. Walking Ghost Phase

6. Ignite The Flame

7. Streets Of Rage

8. Barricades

9. Road Closed Ahead



