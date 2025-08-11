chargement...

MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
 MetalFeSt-Thelo #2 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Scar Sighted (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Les news du 5 Août 2025
 Les news du 5 Août 2025 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Redmind
 Redmind - Through the walls... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce - Saviour / Ensl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Malignant Worth... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Corrupter
 Corrupter - Gloria In Profu... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 11 Août 2025

News
Les news du 11 Août 2025 Omnium Gatherum - Ilon Lapset
»
(Lien direct)
OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait son nouvel album intitulé May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way qui sortira le 7 novembre via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way
2. My Pain
3. The Last Hero
4. The Darkest City
5. Walking Ghost Phase
6. Ignite The Flame
7. Streets Of Rage
8. Barricades
9. Road Closed Ahead

»
(Lien direct)
ILON LAPSET (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Mykkä Pimeys sur Visceral Circuitry (France) et Rämekuukkeli (Finlande) au format CD digipak limité à 150 exempaores. Tracklist :

1. Hukkaan
2. Sotaa
3. Rangaistus
4. Juon yksin
5. Ei vastausta
6. Pimeyden sydän
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Août 2025

