Les news du 11 Août 2025
News
Les news du 11 Août 2025 Omnium Gatherum - Ilon Lapset
|»
|OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait son nouvel album intitulé May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way qui sortira le 7 novembre via Century Media Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. May The Bridges We Burn Light The Way
2. My Pain
3. The Last Hero
4. The Darkest City
5. Walking Ghost Phase
6. Ignite The Flame
7. Streets Of Rage
8. Barricades
9. Road Closed Ahead
|
|»
|ILON LAPSET (Sludge/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Mykkä Pimeys sur Visceral Circuitry (France) et Rämekuukkeli (Finlande) au format CD digipak limité à 150 exempaores. Tracklist :
1. Hukkaan
2. Sotaa
3. Rangaistus
4. Juon yksin
5. Ei vastausta
6. Pimeyden sydän
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par gulo gulo
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène