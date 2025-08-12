Les news du 12 Août 2025 News Les news du 12 Août 2025 Defacement - Plague Curse - Rauhnåcht - LVTHN - Bloodride » (Lien direct) DEFACEMENT (Death/Black, International) sortira son nouvel album Doomed le 22 août sur Unorthodox Emanations. Tracklist :



1. Mournful

2. Portrait

3. Unexplainable

4. Forlorn

5. Worthless

6. Unrecognised

7. Clouding

8. Absent



<a href="https://defacementofficial.bandcamp.com/album/doomed">Doomed de Defacement</a>

» (Lien direct) PLAGUE CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, International), nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Drowstorm, Vahrzaw, Vintertodt, Burden of Ymir, Swamp Fiend, Calling of Phasmic Presence et autres, sortira son premier long-format Verminous Contempt le 10 octobre sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :



1. Most Vile

2. In The Shadow Of Hate

3. Procession Of Dead

4. Umbrage Earned

5. Of Fornication And Malice

6. Nocturnal Cruelty

7. Callous Abomination

8. Amidst The Devastation

9. Reigning In Ruin

10. Oderint Dum Metuant



<a href="https://adirondackblackmass.bandcamp.com/album/verminous-contempt">Verminous Contempt de Plague Curse</a>

» (Lien direct) RAUHNÅCHT (Pagan Black Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le morceau "Der Spalt zwischen den Welten" tiré de son nouveau disque Zwischenwelten prévu le 25 août chez Antiq. Tracklist :



1. Der Spalt zwischen den Welten [6:33]

2. Letzter Pfad [6:25]

3. Das Mark des Lebens [6:58]

4. Eines Tages seid ihr frei [5:38]

5. Naturgewalten [5:28]

6. Alleinsamkeit [9:48]





» (Lien direct) LVTHN (Black Metal, Belgique) a posté le titre "Mother of Abominations" issu de son nouvel opus The Devil's Bridge à venir le 6 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. A Malignant Encounter - The Servant

2. A Malignant Encounter - The Master

3. Cacodaemon

4. Sum Quod Eris

5. Grim Vengeance

6. Mother of Abominations

7. The Devil's Bridge





» (Lien direct) BLOODRIDE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Deafening" extrait de son nouvel album Deafening paru fin juillet sur Wormholedeath.





