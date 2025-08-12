chargement...

Manhole
 Manhole - All is not Well (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 12 Août 2025
 Les news du 12 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
 MetalFeSt-Thelo #2 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Scar Sighted (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Les news du 5 Août 2025
 Les news du 5 Août 2025 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Redmind
 Redmind - Through the walls... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce - Saviour / Ensl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Malignant Worth... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   

Les news du 12 Août 2025

News
Les news du 12 Août 2025 Defacement - Plague Curse - Rauhnåcht - LVTHN - Bloodride
»
(Lien direct)
DEFACEMENT (Death/Black, International) sortira son nouvel album Doomed le 22 août sur Unorthodox Emanations. Tracklist :

1. Mournful
2. Portrait
3. Unexplainable
4. Forlorn
5. Worthless
6. Unrecognised
7. Clouding
8. Absent

»
(Lien direct)
PLAGUE CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, International), nouveau projet réunissant des membres de Drowstorm, Vahrzaw, Vintertodt, Burden of Ymir, Swamp Fiend, Calling of Phasmic Presence et autres, sortira son premier long-format Verminous Contempt le 10 octobre sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist :

1. Most Vile
2. In The Shadow Of Hate
3. Procession Of Dead
4. Umbrage Earned
5. Of Fornication And Malice
6. Nocturnal Cruelty
7. Callous Abomination
8. Amidst The Devastation
9. Reigning In Ruin
10. Oderint Dum Metuant

»
(Lien direct)
RAUHNÅCHT (Pagan Black Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le morceau "Der Spalt zwischen den Welten" tiré de son nouveau disque Zwischenwelten prévu le 25 août chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Der Spalt zwischen den Welten [6:33]
2. Letzter Pfad [6:25]
3. Das Mark des Lebens [6:58]
4. Eines Tages seid ihr frei [5:38]
5. Naturgewalten [5:28]
6. Alleinsamkeit [9:48]


»
(Lien direct)
LVTHN (Black Metal, Belgique) a posté le titre "Mother of Abominations" issu de son nouvel opus The Devil's Bridge à venir le 6 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Malignant Encounter - The Servant
2. A Malignant Encounter - The Master
3. Cacodaemon
4. Sum Quod Eris
5. Grim Vengeance
6. Mother of Abominations
7. The Devil's Bridge

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODRIDE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Deafening" extrait de son nouvel album Deafening paru fin juillet sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Keyser
12 Août 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
12/08/2025 12:27
Sympa Plague Curse, entre Cattle Decapitation et Werewolves.

