(Lien direct) BURNING WINDS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier et sans doute dernier long-format Hell and Damnation le 12 septembre sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :



1. Eternal Hell Intro

2. Eternal Hell

3. Demons of Darkness Intro

4. Demons of Darkness

5. WarHammers of Death Intro

6. WarHammers of Death

7. Worship the Master of Hell Intro

8. Worship the Master of Hell

9. Hellish Plague Intro

10. Hellish Plague

11. Powers of Madness Intro

12. Powers of Madness

13. Burning Crucifix Intro

14. Burning Crucifix

15. 666 Intro

16. 666

17. Morbid Souls Intro

18. Morbid Souls



