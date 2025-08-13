|
Les news du 13 Août 2025
News
Les news du 13 Août 2025 Mourniaty - Krigsgrav - Cult Burial - Thorndale - Autrest - Infernal Thorns - Burning Winds - Undead - Temple of Katharsis - Thaumaturgy
|»
|MOURNIATY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "All Your Lies" extrait de son premier longue-durée Musta maa dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Ajan saattama
02. Musta maa
03. All Your Lies
04. Aika Roudan
05. Shrines
06. Kyynelten virta
07. Seventh Seal
08. A Son of the Plague
09. Sodomia
10. Pyhä on valani
|
|»
|KRIGSGRAV (Black/Death/Doom, USA) a posté le titre "Ghosts" figurant sur son nouveau disque Stormcaller à paraître le 19 septembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Huntress of the Fire Moon (feat. Jens Rydén)
2. Stormcaller
3. Twilight Fell
4. None Shall Remember Your Name
5. Bay of the Barghest
6. The Tonic of Wilderness
7. Ghosts
8. Womb:Death:Dawn
|
|»
|CULT BURIAL (Black/Death/Doom, Angleterre) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Vincula" issu de son nouvel opus Collapse of Pattern, Reverence of Dust qui sort le 5 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Vincula
2. Collapse
3. Aether
4. Mire
5, Enthrall
6. Beseech
7. Vestige
8. Seethe
|
|»
|THORNDALE (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Gods of Pain" tiré de son nouvel EP Spiritual Chains prévu le 12 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1 - Veins of the Phoenix
2 - Battles Fought in Vain
3 - Gods of Pain
4 - Twenty Thousand Souls
5 - Spiritual Chains
6 - Exiles and Masters
|
|»
|Le one-man band AUTREST (Atmospheric Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Burning Embers, Forgotten Wolves Le 5 septembre chez Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :
Lobos (Offering) – 1:27
Ashes From the Burning Embers – 5:43
Forgotten Wolves – 6:06
Where Stones Whisper – 1:53
Ruins of the Lost – 6:29
Forsaken – 3:49
Resonance – 7:32
Chasm of Time – 8:48
|
|»
|INFERNAL THORNS (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Black Flesh" extrait de son nouveau disque Christus Venari à venir le 12 septembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Death Chants
2. Desde El Infierno
3. Christ Distressed
4. Black Flesh
5. Implore Me
6. Profane The Mass
7. Finis Incipiet
8. Officiate Lapidation
9. Illuminated By The Flames
|
|»
|Le one-man band BURNING WINDS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier et sans doute dernier long-format Hell and Damnation le 12 septembre sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Hell Intro
2. Eternal Hell
3. Demons of Darkness Intro
4. Demons of Darkness
5. WarHammers of Death Intro
6. WarHammers of Death
7. Worship the Master of Hell Intro
8. Worship the Master of Hell
9. Hellish Plague Intro
10. Hellish Plague
11. Powers of Madness Intro
12. Powers of Madness
13. Burning Crucifix Intro
14. Burning Crucifix
15. 666 Intro
16. 666
17. Morbid Souls Intro
18. Morbid Souls
|
|»
|UNDEAD (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé This Side of the Grave le 19 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
This Side of the Grave
Samsara
I Am the Curse
Blood Enemy 2025
|
|»
|TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Worshipers Of The Ancient Necromancy le 21 novembre via Theogonia Records.
|
|»
|THAUMATURGY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Pestilential Hymns le 20 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Neuroticism Triumphant
2. The Oncologist's Hymn
3. The Shadow Approaches
4. Plague Ritual
5. Awaken Ares
6. Entropic Hegemony
7. An Ignominious End
8. Forced March
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Autrest
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2022 - Brésil
|
|
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par gulo gulo
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Raimondakis