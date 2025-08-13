chargement...

Manhole
 Manhole - All is not Well (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 12 Août 2025
 Les news du 12 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
 MetalFeSt-Thelo #2 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity - Hamptjärn (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Leviathan
 Leviathan - Scar Sighted (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Les news du 5 Août 2025
 Les news du 5 Août 2025 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Redmind
 Redmind - Through the walls... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce - Saviour / Ensl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pissgrave
 Pissgrave - Malignant Worth... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   

Les news du 13 Août 2025

News
Les news du 13 Août 2025 Mourniaty - Krigsgrav - Cult Burial - Thorndale - Autrest - Infernal Thorns - Burning Winds - Undead - Temple of Katharsis - Thaumaturgy
»
(Lien direct)
MOURNIATY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "All Your Lies" extrait de son premier longue-durée Musta maa dont la sortie est programmée pour le 7 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ajan saattama
02. Musta maa
03. All Your Lies
04. Aika Roudan
05. Shrines
06. Kyynelten virta
07. Seventh Seal
08. A Son of the Plague
09. Sodomia
10. Pyhä on valani

»
(Lien direct)
KRIGSGRAV (Black/Death/Doom, USA) a posté le titre "Ghosts" figurant sur son nouveau disque Stormcaller à paraître le 19 septembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Huntress of the Fire Moon (feat. Jens Rydén)
2. Stormcaller
3. Twilight Fell
4. None Shall Remember Your Name
5. Bay of the Barghest
6. The Tonic of Wilderness
7. Ghosts
8. Womb:Death:Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
CULT BURIAL (Black/Death/Doom, Angleterre) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Vincula" issu de son nouvel opus Collapse of Pattern, Reverence of Dust qui sort le 5 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Vincula
2. Collapse
3. Aether
4. Mire
5, Enthrall
6. Beseech
7. Vestige
8. Seethe

»
(Lien direct)
THORNDALE (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Gods of Pain" tiré de son nouvel EP Spiritual Chains prévu le 12 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1 - Veins of the Phoenix
2 - Battles Fought in Vain
3 - Gods of Pain
4 - Twenty Thousand Souls
5 - Spiritual Chains
6 - Exiles and Masters

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AUTREST (Atmospheric Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Burning Embers, Forgotten Wolves Le 5 septembre chez Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

Lobos (Offering) – 1:27
Ashes From the Burning Embers – 5:43
Forgotten Wolves – 6:06
Where Stones Whisper – 1:53
Ruins of the Lost – 6:29
Forsaken – 3:49
Resonance – 7:32
Chasm of Time – 8:48

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL THORNS (Death Metal, Chili) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Black Flesh" extrait de son nouveau disque Christus Venari à venir le 12 septembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Death Chants
2. Desde El Infierno
3. Christ Distressed
4. Black Flesh
5. Implore Me
6. Profane The Mass
7. Finis Incipiet
8. Officiate Lapidation
9. Illuminated By The Flames

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band BURNING WINDS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier et sans doute dernier long-format Hell and Damnation le 12 septembre sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Hell Intro
2. Eternal Hell
3. Demons of Darkness Intro
4. Demons of Darkness
5. WarHammers of Death Intro
6. WarHammers of Death
7. Worship the Master of Hell Intro
8. Worship the Master of Hell
9. Hellish Plague Intro
10. Hellish Plague
11. Powers of Madness Intro
12. Powers of Madness
13. Burning Crucifix Intro
14. Burning Crucifix
15. 666 Intro
16. 666
17. Morbid Souls Intro
18. Morbid Souls

»
(Lien direct)
UNDEAD (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé This Side of the Grave le 19 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

This Side of the Grave
Samsara
I Am the Curse
Blood Enemy 2025

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Worshipers Of The Ancient Necromancy le 21 novembre via Theogonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
THAUMATURGY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Pestilential Hymns le 20 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Neuroticism Triumphant
2. The Oncologist's Hymn
3. The Shadow Approaches
4. Plague Ritual
5. Awaken Ares
6. Entropic Hegemony
7. An Ignominious End
8. Forced March
Thrasho Keyser
13 Août 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
