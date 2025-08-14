chargement...

Les news du 14 Août 2025

News
Les news du 14 Août 2025 Gaerea - Doomherre - Experiment Specimen - Burned in Effigy - Ültra Raptör - Souillé - Antiversum - Bloody Moon
»
(Lien direct)
GAEREA (Black Metal Moderne, Portugal) a dévoilé un titre inédit suite à sa signature chez Century Media. "Submerged" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DOOMHERRE (Doom/Stoner, Suède) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "This Burning Guilt" issu de son nouveau disque Plaguelords prévu prochainement chez Skatbo Records.

»
(Lien direct)
EXPERIMENT SPECIMEN (Death Metal, Canada) a sorti son nouvel opus Ghosts of the Old Kingdom via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Grand Solar Maximum
2. Grand Solar Maximum
3. Hell Devous
4. Shadowbanned
5. Ultra Nightmare
6. Ghosts of the Old Kingdom
7. Ichor
8. Sic Semper Tyrannis

»
(Lien direct)
BURNED IN EFFIGY (Neoclassical/Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Tyrannus Aeternum le 31 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1) Befouled Benefaction
2) Retribution
3) Masquerade
4) Procession
5) Wage of Exile
6) Sacrificial Seance
7) Monstrosity Reborn
8) Gallows Hymn
9) The Racking
10) Crown Crusher
11) Citadel

»
(Lien direct)
ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Living for the Riff" extrait de son nouveau disque Fossilized à venir le 7 octobre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Fossilized
02. Spinosaurus
03. Hard 'N Fast
04. Living for the Riff
05. Bitter Leaf
06. X-Celerator (Feel the Power)
07. Pterö-Ranger
08. Down the Drain
09. Le Voyageur d'Oort
10. Face the Challenge

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SOUILLÉ (Instrumental Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format L'odeur du mépris (avril 2025) au format physique le 10 octobre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Qu'étouffent tes fidèles archanges
2. Misérable que je suis
3. Dénégation
4. Sans souillure morale
5. Déluge violacé
6. Sombre lumière

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIVERSUM (Black/Death, Suisse) sortira son nouvel opus De Nemesis Omnes et Omnia le 19 septembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pulsar Feralis [14:33]
2. Scudo-Nero [11:44]
3. De Nemesis Omnes et Omnia [8:19]
4. QBism [7:47]
5. Vuoto [13:37]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODY MOON (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Lost & Damned le 31 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Deadly Rendezvous
2. Rage Metal
3. My Payoff
4. Blood Red Tears
5. I’ll Torn 'em Apart
6. Lucky Bastard
7. End of the Road
8. Murder Hotel Chicago
9. Madman’s Boogie Woogie
10. Lost & Damned
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Août 2025

