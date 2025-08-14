»

(Lien direct) EXPERIMENT SPECIMEN (Death Metal, Canada) a sorti son nouvel opus Ghosts of the Old Kingdom via CDN Records. Tracklist :



1. Grand Solar Maximum

2. Grand Solar Maximum

3. Hell Devous

4. Shadowbanned

5. Ultra Nightmare

6. Ghosts of the Old Kingdom

7. Ichor

8. Sic Semper Tyrannis



<a href="https://cdnrecords.bandcamp.com/album/ghosts-of-the-old-kingdom">Ghosts of the Old Kingdom de EXPERIMENT SPECIMEN</a>