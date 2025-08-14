ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Living for the Riff" extrait de son nouveau disque Fossilized à venir le 7 octobre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Fossilized
02. Spinosaurus
03. Hard 'N Fast
04. Living for the Riff
05. Bitter Leaf
06. X-Celerator (Feel the Power)
07. Pterö-Ranger
08. Down the Drain
09. Le Voyageur d'Oort
10. Face the Challenge
Par Sosthène
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par gulo gulo