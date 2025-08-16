chargement...

Les news du 16 Août 2025
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Août 2025
 Les news du 15 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par BBB		   
Putridity
 Putridity - Morbid Ataraxia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Ritualmord
 Ritualmord - This is not Li... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
The Pale Riders
 The Pale Riders - Ballades ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Manhole
 Manhole - All is not Well (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 12 Août 2025
 Les news du 12 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
 MetalFeSt-Thelo #2 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Awakening le 21 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle to Survive
04. Horrors in an Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost in the Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From a Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. The Spirit
12. To Sleep

»
(Lien direct)
CONDITION CRITICAL (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Postmortal Simulation" issu de son nouvel album Degeneration Chamber qui sort le 5 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Wretched Aggression
2. Deconstructive Horrors
3. Cranial Dissolution
4. Hydroponic Mutation
5. Postmortal Simulation
6. Psychological Epidemic
7. Incubation Disposal
8. Cryonic Intestinal Preservation
9. Excarnation

»
(Lien direct)
CRUEL BOMB (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée éponyme en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Cruel Bomb
02. Target Neutralized
03. Hell Hounds
04. AC-130
05. Scorched Earth
06. Atomic Demolition Munition
07. Glass House
08. Night of the Hunt
09. Gravemind
10. The End
11. World Breaker

»
(Lien direct)
SILENT TOMBS (Doom/Death, Mexique) sortira son premier long-format Mourning Hymns From Beyond le 17 octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

01. The Void Reflections Through The Looking Glass
02. Fade Away Journey (Echoes From Nowhere)
03. Eclipsed By Despair
04. Eternal Disillusion
05. An Autumn's Lament
06. Frozen Tears
07. The Death Beckoning
08. The Crimson Sun
09. The Abyssic Elegy
10. Dissolve
11. Drowned In Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
CULTIC (Dark Dungeon Metal (Death/Doom), USA) sortira son nouveau disque Lore le 3 octobre sur Eleventh Key Records. Tracklist :

01. Nomad
02. Perilous Turn
03. Fool
04. Twilight
05. Night Grifter
06. Spellbound
07. Crone
08. Vast Horizons
09. Tyrant’s Horde
10. Unyielding Might
11. Warlord’s Quest
12. Imperial Procession
13. Ancient Kings
14. Mirror Punishment
15. Executioner’s Tale
16. Breaking Wheel
17. Warden
18. Dungeon Wench

»
(Lien direct)
BARREN PATH (Grindcore, USA), c'est le nouveau projet des ex-Gridlink Takafumi Matsubara, Bryan Fajardo, Rory Kobzina et Mauro Cordoba, épaulés du chanteur Mitchell Luna (Matura). Un premier full-length, Grieving, débarquera le 31 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Whimpering Echo
2. Subversion record
3. Primordial Black
4. No Geneva
5. Isolation Wound
6. The Insufferable Weight
7. Relinquish
8. The Unreliable Narrator
9. Celestial Bleeding
10. Lunar Tear
11. Horizonless
12. In the End... The Gift is Death

»
(Lien direct)
CASTRATOR (All-Female Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier via Dark Descent Records son nouvel opus Coronation of the Grotesque. Tracklist :

01. Fragments of Defiance
02. I Am Eunuch
03. Covenant of Deceit
04. Mortem Opeterie
05. Remnants of Chaos
06. Deviant Miscreant
07. Psalm of the Beguiled
08. Blood Bind's Curse
09. Discordant Rumination
10. Metal Command

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURER (Death/Thrash, Chili) a sorti le mois dernier en indépendant un live baptisé Burning Alive! et enregistré en août 2024 à Santiago à l'Arena Recoleta. Setlist :

Intro / Arachnophobia
Evil Confession
Fucking Bastard
Conjuro IV
Into My Own
Guerras
Insane
The Flames of Purification
Torture (Eternal Suffering)
Kingdom of the Dark / Sepultum

»
(Lien direct)
ATAVISTIC DECAY (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP deux-titres Immakulate Invokations au format vinyle le 3 octobre sur Night Terrors Records. Il est toutefois d'ores et déjà disponible en streaming ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Immaculate Invokations
02. Transcend the Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
HERUVIM (Death Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son premier longue-durée Mercator prévu le 12 septembre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

1. Mysterium Tremendum 06:57
2. Nulla Res 04:31
3. Gnosis 04:08
4. Arammu 04:02
5. VIII 00:47
6. Mercator 05:18
7. Lacrimae Rerum

»
(Lien direct)
TITAN (Heavy/Speed, France) sortira son nouvel album Lacrimæ Mundi le 31 octobre via Adipocere. Tracklist :

1 – Apophénies - 02:11
02 – Prométhéen - 05:10
03 – Démiurge - 05:06
04 – Technocrature - 05:46
05 – Cernés par les Ruines - 05:28
06 – Le Gambit de Faust - 05:18
07 – Venin Mental - 05:40
08 – Le Sang des Bêtes - 05:43
09 – Melancholia - 06:16
10 - Bonus Track CD : G.I’S Héritage 2025 - 04:10

»
(Lien direct)
SUNNIVA (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Valovaltimo" extrait de son premier long-format Hypostasis à venir le 19 septembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Mercurial Bloodstreams
2. Peine Forte Et Dure
3. Valovaltimo
4. Opening the Key
5. Sun Funeral
6. Hung from the Sky
Thrasho Keyser
16 Août 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
16/08/2025 09:12
Solide l'album de Castrator. Et content de revoir déjà Deteriorot, en espérant que l'album sera meilleur que le précédent qui était vraiment faible voire carrément feignant.

