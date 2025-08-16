»

(Lien direct) SILENT TOMBS (Doom/Death, Mexique) sortira son premier long-format Mourning Hymns From Beyond le 17 octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :



01. The Void Reflections Through The Looking Glass

02. Fade Away Journey (Echoes From Nowhere)

03. Eclipsed By Despair

04. Eternal Disillusion

05. An Autumn's Lament

06. Frozen Tears

07. The Death Beckoning

08. The Crimson Sun

09. The Abyssic Elegy

10. Dissolve

11. Drowned In Oblivion



<a href="https://personal-records.bandcamp.com/album/mourning-hymns-from-beyond">Mourning Hymns From Beyond de SILENT TOMBS</a>