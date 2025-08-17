chargement...

Les news du 17 Août 2025

News
Les news du 17 Août 2025 Panopticon - Mass Punishment
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Laurentian Blue via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. The Road to Bergen
2. From Bergen to Jotunheimen
3. The White Mountain View
4. Haunted America II
5. The End is Growing Near
6. A Letter
7. The Eulogy

»
(Lien direct)
MASS PUNISHMENT (Thrash/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Enemy Within" extrait de son dernier album Proving Grounds Devastation sorti sur Wormholedeath.
Thrasho Keyser
17 Août 2025

