Les news du 17 Août 2025
News
Les news du 17 Août 2025 Panopticon - Mass Punishment
|»
|Le one-man band PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Laurentian Blue via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. The Road to Bergen
2. From Bergen to Jotunheimen
3. The White Mountain View
4. Haunted America II
5. The End is Growing Near
6. A Letter
7. The Eulogy
|
|»
|MASS PUNISHMENT (Thrash/Groove, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Enemy Within" extrait de son dernier album Proving Grounds Devastation sorti sur Wormholedeath.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Deathrash.
Par BBB
Par Sosthène
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum