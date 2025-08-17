»

(Lien direct) PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Laurentian Blue via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :



1. The Road to Bergen

2. From Bergen to Jotunheimen

3. The White Mountain View

4. Haunted America II

5. The End is Growing Near

6. A Letter

7. The Eulogy



<a href="https://thetruepanopticon.bandcamp.com/album/laurentian-blue">Laurentian Blue de Panopticon</a>