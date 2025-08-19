chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
442 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Hor... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Nihl (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Leather Hearse
 Leather Hearse - Burn in He... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 16 Août 2025
 Les news du 16 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Août 2025
 Les news du 15 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par BBB		   
Putridity
 Putridity - Morbid Ataraxia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Ritualmord
 Ritualmord - This is not Li... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
The Pale Riders
 The Pale Riders - Ballades ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Manhole
 Manhole - All is not Well (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 12 Août 2025
 Les news du 12 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
 MetalFeSt-Thelo #2 - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - World Withi... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
 Eurohorror Tour Vol 666 - F... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nocturnus AD
 Nocturnus AD - Unicursal (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cannibalism
 Cannibalism - Primitive Way... (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 19 Août 2025

News
Les news du 19 Août 2025 Edoma - Carnal Savagery - Malakhim
»
(Lien direct)
EDOMA (Black/Death Metal, Russie) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album attendu pour cet hiver via Soundage Productions. Affaire à suivre...

»
(Lien direct)
CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) sortira prochainement via Moribund Records son nouvel album intitulé Crypt Of Decay. Plus d'infos très bientôt...

»
(Lien direct)
MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings le 31 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]
2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]
3. A New Temple [5:27]
4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]
5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]
6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]
7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Août 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Altarage
 Altarage
Endinghent
2017 - Season Of Mist / Underground Activists		   
Gjallarhorn's Wrath
 Gjallarhorn's Wrath
The Silver Key
2025 - Non Serviam Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery
Swedeath - 2017 - Suède		   
Edoma
 Edoma
Black/Death Metal - 2017 - Russie		   
Gjallarhorn's Wrath
The Silver Key
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Endinghent
Lire la chronique
Undecayed
In Death's Image
Lire la chronique
Kibosh
Smother Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Nihl
Lire la chronique
Sult
Sult
Lire la chronique
Leather Hearse
Burn in Heaven II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Idolos
132019
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Août 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Lord Belial
Unholy Trinity
Lire la chronique
Putridity
Morbid Ataraxia
Lire la chronique
Ohyda
Zbezczeszczone świętości
Lire la chronique
Syphilic / Nithing
Syphilic​ / ​Nithing (Split...
Lire la chronique
Manhole
All is not Well
Lire la chronique
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
Lire l'interview
Lychgate
Lychgate
Lire la chronique
Mehrwertsteuer
Krone der Schöpfung
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
World Within The World
Lire la chronique
Limbless
Mutilated and Dismembered (EP)
Lire la chronique
Psych-War
Psychotic Warmonger
Lire la chronique
Eurohorror Tour Vol 666
Faillïte + Global Horror + ...
Lire le live report
Graf Valthrakar
Through Searing Skies and G...
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus AD
Unicursal
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Kiss The Pig
Lire la chronique
Cryptual
Convulsing Above The Ground...
Lire la chronique
Cannibalism
Primitive Ways to Extermina...
Lire la chronique
Leper Colony
Those Of The Morbid
Lire la chronique
Deliquesce
Saviour / Enslaver
Lire la chronique
Ash Magick
Rituals of Anathematic East
Lire la chronique
Pus
Hunting Season
Lire la chronique