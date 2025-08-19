Les news du 19 Août 2025
News
Les news du 19 Août 2025 Edoma - Carnal Savagery - Malakhim
|»
|EDOMA (Black/Death Metal, Russie) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album attendu pour cet hiver via Soundage Productions. Affaire à suivre...
|
|»
|CARNAL SAVAGERY (Swedeath, Suède) sortira prochainement via Moribund Records son nouvel album intitulé Crypt Of Decay. Plus d'infos très bientôt...
|
|»
|MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings le 31 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]
2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]
3. A New Temple [5:27]
4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]
5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]
6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]
7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]
|
