Les news du 19 Août 2025 News Les news du 19 Août 2025 Malakhim » (Lien direct) MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings le 31 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]

2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]

3. A New Temple [5:27]

4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]

5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]

6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]

7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]





Mezzrow - Psilocybe Larvae

