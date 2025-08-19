Les news du 19 Août 2025
|MALAKHIM (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings le 31 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. And In Our Hearts the Devil Sings [7:44]
2. Solar Crucifixion [6:12]
3. A New Temple [5:27]
4. Into Darkness We Depart [5:50]
5. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [5:32]
6. Hearts Ablaze [4:30]
7. The Firmament Submits [8:20]
