(Lien direct) DUNES OF ASH (Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée The Fall of the Seven Sisters le 25 septembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. The Eye of the Seraphic Void

2. Womb of the Abyssal Dawn

3. Sorrow's Eternal Flame

4. Antlers of the Celestial Stag

5. Tempest of the Forbidden

6. War Hymn of the Wounded Star

7. The Mortal's Shame



