KHNVM (Death Metal, Allemagne/Bangladesh) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cosmocrator qui sortira le 29 août via Testimony Records. "Purgatorial Pyre" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
ARMOURED KNIGHT (Heavy/Speed, Chili) propose en écoute le titre "Guardians of the Stargates" extrait de son premier full-length The Quest for the Sacred Melody à paraître le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wielders of Dark Wisdom
2. Age of Speeches
3. Endless Light
4. Forgotten Grace
5. Run From Here
6. Oath of the Sacred Melody
7. Behind the Mask
8. Guardians of the Stargates
GRAVE HEX (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier album Vermian Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 août via Cavernous Records (CD) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Tracklist :
I. Steeping Master Worm Flesh (3:25)
II. Vultural Scourge (2:23)
III. Den Of Evil (4:13)
IV. Endless Impossible Constructs (5:13)
V. Vermian Death (3:59)
VI. Pungent Pulsating Pools Of Blood (2:33)
VII. Halls Beneath The Primal Mere (5:34)
ORGAN DEALER (Grindcore, USA) va éditer sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions son premier full-length Visceral Infection pour la première fois au format vinyle le 5 septembre à l'occasion de son dixième anniversaire.
VALONTUOJA (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ympyrä joka syö itseään" extrait de son nouvel album Tulesta syntynyt à venir le 14 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Palaneiden Kasvojen Maa
2. Ympyrä Joka Syö Itseään
3. Kameleontti
4. Aurinkoroihun Kirous
5. Välikappale
6. Asiat Jotka On Tähtiin Kirjoitettu
7. Sinä Vastaat Teoistasi
8. Korvessa On Kotini
9. Kun Kaikki Muu Vaikenee
Par satteliteblu...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Deathrash.
Par BBB
Par Sosthène
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint