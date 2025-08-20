chargement...

Les news du 20 Août 2025

News
Les news du 20 Août 2025 Khnvm - Armoured Knight - Red Vinter - MRSA - Grave Hex - Organ Dealer - Dunes of Ash - Valontuoja - Colosalist
»
(Lien direct)
KHNVM (Death Metal, Allemagne/Bangladesh) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Cosmocrator qui sortira le 29 août via Testimony Records. "Purgatorial Pyre" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ARMOURED KNIGHT (Heavy/Speed, Chili) propose en écoute le titre "Guardians of the Stargates" extrait de son premier full-length The Quest for the Sacred Melody à paraître le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wielders of Dark Wisdom
2. Age of Speeches
3. Endless Light
4. Forgotten Grace
5. Run From Here
6. Oath of the Sacred Melody
7. Behind the Mask
8. Guardians of the Stargates

»
(Lien direct)
RED VINTER (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Still Beating" tiré de son premier longue-durée Lumbering Menace sorti le mois dernier en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
MRSA (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Into Pieces" issu de son premier long-format Horrifier prévu le 25 septembre chez CDN Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE HEX (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier album Vermian Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 août via Cavernous Records (CD) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Tracklist :

I. Steeping Master Worm Flesh (3:25)
II. Vultural Scourge (2:23)
III. Den Of Evil (4:13)
IV. Endless Impossible Constructs (5:13)
V. Vermian Death (3:59)
VI. Pungent Pulsating Pools Of Blood (2:33)
VII. Halls Beneath The Primal Mere (5:34)

»
(Lien direct)
ORGAN DEALER (Grindcore, USA) va éditer sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions son premier full-length Visceral Infection pour la première fois au format vinyle le 5 septembre à l'occasion de son dixième anniversaire.

»
(Lien direct)
DUNES OF ASH (Black Metal) sortira son premier longue-durée The Fall of the Seven Sisters le 25 septembre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Eye of the Seraphic Void
2. Womb of the Abyssal Dawn
3. Sorrow's Eternal Flame
4. Antlers of the Celestial Stag
5. Tempest of the Forbidden
6. War Hymn of the Wounded Star
7. The Mortal's Shame

»
(Lien direct)
VALONTUOJA (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ympyrä joka syö itseään" extrait de son nouvel album Tulesta syntynyt à venir le 14 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Palaneiden Kasvojen Maa
2. Ympyrä Joka Syö Itseään
3. Kameleontti
4. Aurinkoroihun Kirous
5. Välikappale
6. Asiat Jotka On Tähtiin Kirjoitettu
7. Sinä Vastaat Teoistasi
8. Korvessa On Kotini
9. Kun Kaikki Muu Vaikenee

»
(Lien direct)
COLOSALIST (Pagan/Doom, République Tchèque) sortira son premier long-format Two Suns le 5 septembre sur Hoggorm Music. Tracklist :

From the Others
Creeping Frost
Visdomer
Dabrakar
Die Inside Me
Soul of Birds
No Angels at Home
Witnesses from Shadows
Over the Sky
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Août 2025

