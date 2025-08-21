|
Les news du 21 Août 2025
News
Les news du 21 Août 2025 DET - TombWorm - Hebephrenique - Valdur - Mysthicon - Biohazard - After Earth - Blades of Steel - Medieval Demon - Hadopelagyal
|»
|DET (Speed/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Nosferatu" extrait de son premier longue-durée Destructive Elite Terror à venir le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Annihilation
3. Catacomb
4. Strike
5. Nosferatu
6. Impaler
7. Sinister
8. Vengeance
9. Bloodshed
10. Cruel
11. Possessor
12. Serpentine
13. Destructive Elite Terror
|
|»
|TOMBWORM (Death Metal, Québec) va éditer son premier EP Worm War III (2024) le 29 août au format CD chez CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Parasite of the Dead
2. Necrocene
3. Brainworm / Skullhouse
4. From Rottenness Reborn
5. Worm War III
6. Charcoaled
|
|»
|HEBEPHRENIQUE (Blackened Death Metal, Australie) propose en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son premier long-format Decathexis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 23 août via Gutter Prince Cabal et Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
1. Stasis
2. Visions of Magdalene
3. I, Adverse
4. Ascent to Derilation
5. Argumentum Ad Baculum
6. To Inflict or Nurture
7. Decathexis
|
|»
|VALDUR (Black/Death, USA) sera de retour le 3 octobre sur Bloody Mountain Records avec un nouvel album baptisé Guilded Abyss. Tracklist :
1. Hailing Molten Meteors
2. Mangled and Rotting (Spiritus Mortuus)
3. Guilded Abyss
4. Doomed Pt.II
5. Drinking from the Chalice of Banishment
6. Stars of Belial
7. Waves of Boiling Water/Molten Meteors Part II (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|MYSTHICON (Black/Death, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Unbearable Silence" tiré de son nouveau disque Bieśń à paraître le 23 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Shapes
02. Unbearable Silence
03. We Are The Worms
04. Na Naszej Krwi
05. The Storyteller
06. Creation (Lux Occulta cover)
|
|»
|BIOHAZARD (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel opus Divided We Fall qui sort le 17 octobre chez BLKIIBLK. Tracklist :
01. Fuck the System (YouTube)
02. Forsaken (YouTube)
03. Eyes on Six
04. Death of Me
05. Word to the Wise
06. Fight to be Free
07. War Inside Me
08. S.I.T.F.O.A.
09. Tear Down the Walls
10. I Will Overcome
11. Warriors
|
|»
|AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Throe" issu de son nouvel album Dark Night of the Soul à venir le 26 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Shivelight
02. The Lucent Sun
03. Skinwalker
04. Dark Night of the Soul
05. Destitution
06. King From Within
07. Throe
08. Serfitude
09. The Queen Who Wept
10. 'Til Daylight Dies
11. From the Ashes
|
|»
|BLADES OF STEEL (Heavy Metal, Brésil) a invité Prika Amaral de Nervosa dans sa vidéo de "Riders Of The Night", morceau bonus de son prochain disque prévu courant 2026.
|
|»
|MEDIEVAL DEMON (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus All Powers of Darkness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Raging Lord of the Deeps
2. Eosforean Night
3. Archaic Sacrificial Rites
4. Mystic Path Towards the Abyss
5. Fullmoon Over the Temple of Belial
6. Abaddon
7. Tartarean Winds of Vengeance
8. All Powers of Darkness
|
|»
|HADOPELAGYAL (Black/Death, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Haematophoryktos le 19 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Swarthseleniasmos
2. Promulgating Haematekchysia
3. Litany of Saltridden Exudate Under Theosectrian Tides
4. Amidst Unending Twilights Unheeded, Bearing Neither Lustre Nor Name
5. Invocation of Abomination's Excrements
6. Stampede of Exsanguinated Stygian Hordes
7. Crimson Gleamed the Augural Maw
8. Halios Enthroned in Hyperdiluvian Kataklysmos
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par mandarine_like
Par satteliteblu...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Deathrash.
Par BBB
Par Sosthène
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène