(Lien direct) WEREWOLVES (Death/Black, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fools of the Trade" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Ugliest of All qui sort le 19 septembre via Back on Black. Tracklist :



1. Fools of the Trade

2. I Want to be Offended

3. Skullbattering

4. Unoriginal Sin

5. The Enshittification

6. Logorrea

7. Rats Versus Snakes

8. Slaves to the Blast

9. The Ugliest of All



