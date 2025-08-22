CARACH ANGREN (Black Metal Cinématographique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé The Cult Of Kariba qui sortira le 17 octobre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. A Malevolent Force Stirs
2. Draw Blood
3. The Resurrection Of Kariba
4. Ik Kom Uit Het Graf
5. Venomous 1666
WEREWOLVES (Death/Black, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fools of the Trade" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Ugliest of All qui sort le 19 septembre via Back on Black. Tracklist :
1. Fools of the Trade
2. I Want to be Offended
3. Skullbattering
4. Unoriginal Sin
5. The Enshittification
6. Logorrea
7. Rats Versus Snakes
8. Slaves to the Blast
9. The Ugliest of All
