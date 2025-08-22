chargement...

 TROLLCAVE - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Admortem
 Admortem - Ad Extremum Supp... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Ten (C)
Par mandarine_like		   
Devilium
 Devilium - Pagan at War (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
Afskræmi
 Afskræmi - Purification Thr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Hor... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Nihl (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Leather Hearse
 Leather Hearse - Burn in He... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 16 Août 2025
 Les news du 16 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Août 2025
 Les news du 15 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par BBB		   
Putridity
 Putridity - Morbid Ataraxia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Ritualmord
 Ritualmord - This is not Li... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
The Pale Riders
 The Pale Riders - Ballades ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Manhole
 Manhole - All is not Well (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 12 Août 2025
 Les news du 12 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 22 Août 2025

News
Les news du 22 Août 2025 Carach Angren - Morke - Werewolves - Grymheart - Paracrona - Precious Blood - Ancient Malice - Visitant - Dysylumn
»
(Lien direct)
CARACH ANGREN (Black Metal Cinématographique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep intitulé The Cult Of Kariba qui sortira le 17 octobre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. A Malevolent Force Stirs
2. Draw Blood
3. The Resurrection Of Kariba
4. Ik Kom Uit Het Graf
5. Venomous 1666

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MORKE (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Coup D’œil" extrait de son nouvel album To Carry On à paraître le 10 octobre chez True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Sublymed Respair
2. Falling Leaves
3. Ashes of Feudalism
4. Myne Owne Hertis Rote
5. Coup D'oeil
6. Viola Odorata
7. Crystalline Firmament
8. Wisterian Arbor
9. To Carry On

»
(Lien direct)
WEREWOLVES (Death/Black, Australie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fools of the Trade" qui ouvre son nouveau disque The Ugliest of All qui sort le 19 septembre via Back on Black. Tracklist :

1. Fools of the Trade
2. I Want to be Offended
3. Skullbattering
4. Unoriginal Sin
5. The Enshittification
6. Logorrea
7. Rats Versus Snakes
8. Slaves to the Blast
9. The Ugliest of All

»
(Lien direct)
GRYMHEART (Melodic Death/Folk, Hongrie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "The Dark Rider" qui figurera sur son prochain opus prévu début 2026 sur Scarlet Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PARACRONA (Symphonic Black Metal, Norvège) a recruté le guitariste Jens Fredrik Ryland. Le groupe est actuellement en phase d'écriture à laquelle contribuera l'ex-Borknagar.

»
(Lien direct)
PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length False Prophets le 29 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) False Prophets
2) Bludgeoned & Charred
3) Footsteps of Babylon
4) Shadow of the Cross
5) Cemetery Burn
6) Old Man Abbadon
7) El Muerte
8) Whore's Grave

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT MALICE (Death/Grind, Irlande) a sorti son son premier longue-durée Accept the Vile Gifts of the Dead au début du mois en indépendant. Tracklist :

Horns of BLZBVB
Pestilent Grave
Endless Conflict
Cyst of Malaise
Microdot
Lethal Retribution
Toiling in Glass Castles
Infocancer
Contusions
Atavistic Genocide

»
(Lien direct)
VISITANT (Melodic Black/Death, USA) offre son premier long-format Rubidium en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Unworldly
2. Briars
3. Starless
4. Rubidium
5. Fodder
6. Envy's Lament
7. Moon Bathe

»
(Lien direct)
DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, Lyon) sortira son nouvel album Abstraction le 17 octobre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Abstraction I
2. Abstraction II
3. Abstraction III
4. Abstraction IV
5. Abstraction V
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
22 Août 2025

