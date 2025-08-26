|
Les news du 26 Août 2025
News
Les news du 26 Août 2025 I - Hooded Menace - Sacramentum - Kingdom - Last Retch - Monoliyth - Constrict - Violator - Ladon Heads - Flesh Storm - In Your Blood - Megahera - Mental Devastation - Firmament - Hades Descent - Waldgeflüster - Souillé
|»
|I (Heavy Black, Norvège) va voir son unique album Between Two Worlds être réédité le 21 novembre par Edged Circle Productions.
|
|»
|HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration qui sortira le 3 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Pale Masquerade" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|On apprend le suicide de Nisse Karlén, chanteur et membre fondateur de SACRAMENTUM (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) en proie à des problèmes de santé mentale. Il avait 50 ans. RIP!
|
|»
|KINGDOM (Death Metal, Pologne) offre en écoute le titre "Devil's Warmonger" issu de son nouveau disque Primeval Cult of Strength in the Womb of Suffer qui doit débarquer le 26 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Behold Thy Light Dying [3:00]
2. Przedwieczny kult sily [3:44]
3. Exterminatus [3:14]
4. Her Last Stand [3:33]
5. Ruiny ludzkosci [3:22]
6. Flame of Death [3:38]
7. Womb of Suffer [3:03]
8. Sadness in Existence [2:19]
9. Devils' Warmonger [2:59]
10. Blood God [4:10]
11. Lunatic of God's Creation (Deicide cover) [4:39]
|
|»
|LAST RETCH (Death Metal, Canada) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dissolved in Lye (Down to Rot)" extrait de son nouvel opus Abject Cruelty à paraître le 26 septembre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Abject Cruelty
2. Beasley Meth Merchants
3. Dissecting the Leper
4. In the Polder They Reek
5. Resinous Drip of Decay
6. Dissolved in Lye (Down to Rot)
7. Oozing Pustules
8. Gatling Gun
|
|»
|MONOLIYTH (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Killing Floor" figurant sur son nouvel album He Who Kills qui vient de sortir via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Rise of the Annihilated
2. Paradox
3. Sanity Unraveled
4. Endless Bleeding
5. The Killing Floor
6. He Who Kills
7. Excised Unborn
8. To Sever... Is to Savor
|
|»
|CONSTRICT (Grind/Death, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Kadavergehorsam le 3 octobre sur 7Degrees Records (Allemagne), Loner Cult Records (Belgique) et 783Label (UK). Tracklist :
01. Trapped
02. Rats
03. Bloom
04. Cattle
05. Purgatory
06. Mammon
07. Fight Back
|
|»
|VIOLATOR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a posté le morceau "The Evil Order" tiré de son nouveau disque Unholy Retribution qui sort le 5 septembre chez Kill Again Records. Tracklist :
1. Hang The Merchants Of Illusion
2. Cult Of Death
3. Persecution Personality
4. Destroy The Altar
5. The Evil Order
6. Chapel Of The Sick
7. Rot In Hell
8. Vengeance Storm
|
|»
|LADON HEADS (Heavy Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Steel for Fire le 17 octobre via Lost Realm Records. Tracklist :
Prologue
Stealers of the Night
Birth by Hellfire
Into the Fire
Outro the Fire
Torture
Born in Steel
Master of Sorcery (Demo 2023)
Blood Soaked Field (Demo 2023)
|
|»
|FLESH STORM (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) vient d'éditer son premier full-length The Path of the War (2024) au format CD sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1. Eternal Torment
2. Warmagedoom
3. Rise of Babel
4. Pain Cultist
5. The Path of the War
6. Atomic Hades
7. Storm of Flesh
8. Massive Annihilation
9. Extermination Laws
|
|»
|IN YOUR BLOOD (Thrash/Crossover, Canada) a sorti son premier son premier longue-durée éponyme chez Witches Brew. Tracklist :
01. Ash & Alcohol
02. Empty
03. The Gift
04. Tragedy
05. Storm Delays
06. Shadow Integration
07. Dead
08. Crow & Crown
09. Serpent Eye
10. Dark Triad
|
|»
|MEGAHERA (Heavy Metal, Italie) a sorti son nouvel opus Back to the '80s via Witches Brew. Tracklist :
1. Berserker's Arise
2. Tommyknockers
3. Demiurge Hunting
4. I'm Not Your Puppet
5. Rock Heroes
6. Awakening
7. Warrior Pride
8. Back to the '80s
|
|»
|MENTAL DEVASTATION (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Delusional Mystery of the Self, Part II sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :
01. Genetic
02. Symbiosis
03. Mankind
04. Judge and Jury
05. Pulsions
06. Mental Devastation
07. Primitive Paths
08. Dõ
09. The Delusional Mystery of the Self
10. Esperanza
|
|»
|FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Anthem for the Spotless Mind" issu de son nouveau disque For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling
|
|»
|HADES DESCENT (Symphonic Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus The Monolith le 4 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
Tomorrow is Dead! (feat. Brian Kingsland, Karl Sanders)
Through Savage Seas
Forged In Darkness (And Fire)
Path Of The Seeker
The Oncoming Storm
Veiled Ambitions
Sentinels of Time: Illium’s Demise
The Sea of Silent Warriors
The Monolith (feat. Björn Strid)
|
|»
|WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouveau double-album intitulé Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II le 10 octobre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass
Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass
|
|»
|Le one-man band SOUILLÉ (Atmospheric/Depressive Black Metal, Strasbourg) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Qu’étouffent tes fidèles archanges" extrait de son premier long-format L’odeur du mépris (avril 2025) à venir le 10 octobre sur Wormholedeath en CD. Tracklist :
1. Qu'étouffent tes fidèles archanges
2. Misérable que je suis
3. Dénégation
4. Sans souillure morale
5. Déluge violacé
6. Sombre lumière
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Raimondakis
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Ikea
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par mandarine_like
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Deathrash.
Par BBB