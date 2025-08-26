chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
523 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Laio (C)
Par Lestat		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Worst Case Scenario (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lychgate
 Lychgate - An Antidote for ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Devilium
 Devilium - Pagan at War (C)
Par Cujo		   
TROLLCAVE
 TROLLCAVE - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Admortem
 Admortem - Ad Extremum Supp... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Ten (C)
Par mandarine_like		   
Afskræmi
 Afskræmi - Purification Thr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Hor... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Nihl (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Leather Hearse
 Leather Hearse - Burn in He... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 16 Août 2025
 Les news du 16 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Août 2025
 Les news du 15 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 26 Août 2025

News
Les news du 26 Août 2025 I - Hooded Menace - Sacramentum - Kingdom - Last Retch - Monoliyth - Constrict - Violator - Ladon Heads - Flesh Storm - In Your Blood - Megahera - Mental Devastation - Firmament - Hades Descent - Waldgeflüster - Souillé
»
(Lien direct)
I (Heavy Black, Norvège) va voir son unique album Between Two Worlds être réédité le 21 novembre par Edged Circle Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration qui sortira le 3 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Pale Masquerade" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
On apprend le suicide de Nisse Karlén, chanteur et membre fondateur de SACRAMENTUM (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) en proie à des problèmes de santé mentale. Il avait 50 ans. RIP!

»
(Lien direct)
KINGDOM (Death Metal, Pologne) offre en écoute le titre "Devil's Warmonger" issu de son nouveau disque Primeval Cult of Strength in the Womb of Suffer qui doit débarquer le 26 septembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Behold Thy Light Dying [3:00]
2. Przedwieczny kult sily [3:44]
3. Exterminatus [3:14]
4. Her Last Stand [3:33]
5. Ruiny ludzkosci [3:22]
6. Flame of Death [3:38]
7. Womb of Suffer [3:03]
8. Sadness in Existence [2:19]
9. Devils' Warmonger [2:59]
10. Blood God [4:10]
11. Lunatic of God's Creation (Deicide cover) [4:39]

»
(Lien direct)
LAST RETCH (Death Metal, Canada) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dissolved in Lye (Down to Rot)" extrait de son nouvel opus Abject Cruelty à paraître le 26 septembre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Abject Cruelty
2. Beasley Meth Merchants
3. Dissecting the Leper
4. In the Polder They Reek
5. Resinous Drip of Decay
6. Dissolved in Lye (Down to Rot)
7. Oozing Pustules
8. Gatling Gun

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLIYTH (Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Killing Floor" figurant sur son nouvel album He Who Kills qui vient de sortir via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Rise of the Annihilated
2. Paradox
3. Sanity Unraveled
4. Endless Bleeding
5. The Killing Floor
6. He Who Kills
7. Excised Unborn
8. To Sever... Is to Savor

»
(Lien direct)
CONSTRICT (Grind/Death, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Kadavergehorsam le 3 octobre sur 7Degrees Records (Allemagne), Loner Cult Records (Belgique) et 783Label (UK). Tracklist :

01. Trapped
02. Rats
03. Bloom
04. Cattle
05. Purgatory
06. Mammon
07. Fight Back

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLATOR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a posté le morceau "The Evil Order" tiré de son nouveau disque Unholy Retribution qui sort le 5 septembre chez Kill Again Records. Tracklist :

1. Hang The Merchants Of Illusion
2. Cult Of Death
3. Persecution Personality
4. Destroy The Altar
5. The Evil Order
6. Chapel Of The Sick
7. Rot In Hell
8. Vengeance Storm

»
(Lien direct)
LADON HEADS (Heavy Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Steel for Fire le 17 octobre via Lost Realm Records. Tracklist :

Prologue
Stealers of the Night
Birth by Hellfire
Into the Fire
Outro the Fire
Torture
Born in Steel
Master of Sorcery (Demo 2023)
Blood Soaked Field (Demo 2023)

»
(Lien direct)
FLESH STORM (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) vient d'éditer son premier full-length The Path of the War (2024) au format CD sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Torment
2. Warmagedoom
3. Rise of Babel
4. Pain Cultist
5. The Path of the War
6. Atomic Hades
7. Storm of Flesh
8. Massive Annihilation
9. Extermination Laws

»
(Lien direct)
IN YOUR BLOOD (Thrash/Crossover, Canada) a sorti son premier son premier longue-durée éponyme chez Witches Brew. Tracklist :

01. Ash & Alcohol
02. Empty
03. The Gift
04. Tragedy
05. Storm Delays
06. Shadow Integration
07. Dead
08. Crow & Crown
09. Serpent Eye
10. Dark Triad

»
(Lien direct)
MEGAHERA (Heavy Metal, Italie) a sorti son nouvel opus Back to the '80s via Witches Brew. Tracklist :

1. Berserker's Arise
2. Tommyknockers
3. Demiurge Hunting
4. I'm Not Your Puppet
5. Rock Heroes
6. Awakening
7. Warrior Pride
8. Back to the '80s

»
(Lien direct)
MENTAL DEVASTATION (Thrash Metal, Chili) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Delusional Mystery of the Self, Part II sur Witches Brew. Tracklist :

01. Genetic
02. Symbiosis
03. Mankind
04. Judge and Jury
05. Pulsions
06. Mental Devastation
07. Primitive Paths
08. Dõ
09. The Delusional Mystery of the Self
10. Esperanza

»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Anthem for the Spotless Mind" issu de son nouveau disque For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling

»
(Lien direct)
HADES DESCENT (Symphonic Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus The Monolith le 4 septembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

Tomorrow is Dead! (feat. Brian Kingsland, Karl Sanders)
Through Savage Seas
Forged In Darkness (And Fire)
Path Of The Seeker
The Oncoming Storm
Veiled Ambitions
Sentinels of Time: Illium’s Demise
The Sea of Silent Warriors
The Monolith (feat. Björn Strid)

»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouveau double-album intitulé Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II le 10 octobre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass

Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SOUILLÉ (Atmospheric/Depressive Black Metal, Strasbourg) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Qu’étouffent tes fidèles archanges" extrait de son premier long-format L’odeur du mépris (avril 2025) à venir le 10 octobre sur Wormholedeath en CD. Tracklist :

1. Qu'étouffent tes fidèles archanges
2. Misérable que je suis
3. Dénégation
4. Sans souillure morale
5. Déluge violacé
6. Sombre lumière
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Août 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Defaced
 The Defaced
Domination Commence
2001 - Scarlet Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hooded Menace
 Hooded Menace
Death / Doom - 2007 - Finlande		   
Kingdom
 Kingdom
Death Metal - 2003 - Pologne		   
Last Retch
 Last Retch
Death Metal - Canada		   
Mental Devastation
 Mental Devastation
Thrash Metal - 2009 - Chili		   
Sacramentum
 Sacramentum
Black/Death/Thrash mélodique - 1992 - Suède		   
Souillé
 Souillé
Post Black Metal Instrumental - 2024 - France		   
Waldgeflüster
 Waldgeflüster
Pagan Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2005 - Allemagne		   
The Defaced
Domination Commence
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery
Killing Spree
Lire la chronique
Hexrot
Formless Ruin of Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Laio
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Submit
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Wizard Bloody Wizard
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
An Antidote for the Glass Pill
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Chapter XII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Worst Case Scenario
Lire la chronique
TROLLCAVE
Lire l'interview
Admortem
Ad Extremum Supplicium (EP)
Lire la chronique
Afskræmi
Purification Through Pure D...
Lire la chronique
Devilium
Pagan at War
Lire la chronique
Gjallarhorn's Wrath
The Silver Key
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Endinghent
Lire la chronique
Undecayed
In Death's Image
Lire la chronique
Kibosh
Smother Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Nihl
Lire la chronique
Sult
Sult
Lire la chronique
Leather Hearse
Burn in Heaven II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Idolos
132019
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Août 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Lord Belial
Unholy Trinity
Lire la chronique
Putridity
Morbid Ataraxia
Lire la chronique
Ohyda
Zbezczeszczone świętości
Lire la chronique
Syphilic / Nithing
Syphilic​ / ​Nithing (Split...
Lire la chronique
Manhole
All is not Well
Lire la chronique
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
Lire l'interview
Lychgate
Lychgate
Lire la chronique
Mehrwertsteuer
Krone der Schöpfung
Lire la chronique