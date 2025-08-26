»

(Lien direct) FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Anthem for the Spotless Mind" issu de son nouveau disque For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Solarion's Wake

2. Pulsar

3. A Legend Of The Fall

4. Swear By The Moon

5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind

6. Brother Of Sleep

7. Starbeast

8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders

9. The Empress And The Foundling



