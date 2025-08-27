»

(Lien direct) MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Nechacha le 19 septembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :



Magic Slave

The Resurrection

Lord of the Underworld

Morbid Love

Cult of the Sun

The Crown and the Sceptre

Keeper of Secrets

Obsidian

Patron Saint of Pharaohs (feat. Lele Habel)

Medusa

Nephthys’ Tears (Remixed & Remastered)