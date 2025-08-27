|
Les news du 27 Août 2025
News
Les news du 27 Août 2025 Gjendød - Ossuary - Dead Void - Usquam - Cruentation - Christ Agony - Maahes
|»
|GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Svekkelse prévu pour le 26 septembre via Osmose Productions. "En Elv Av Kjøtt" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|À l'occasion du concert parisien d'OSSUARY (Death / Doom, USA), DEAD VOID (Death / Doom, Danemark) et USQUAM (Black Metal Mélodique, France), Sanit Mils et Thrashocore vous proposent de gagner une place. Pour cela, répondez à la question suivante. De quelle ville est originaire OSSUARY ? Envoyez votre réponse (ainsi que nom, prénom et adresse e-mail) à l'adresse axgxb(@)thrashocore.com.
|
|»
|CRUENTATION (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Prayers and Piss" issu de son premier long-format Damned Fallen Angels prévu le 26 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Horrible Manuscript
2. Thy Broken Apostle
3. Impudent Robberies
4. Prayers and Piss
5. Snake of Knowledge
6. Presbyter
7. Master's Perversity
8. Chaos and Old Night
9 Damned Fallen Angels
10. Dagger in My Heart
|
|»
|CHRIST AGONY (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nocturnal Dominion" extrait de son nouvel opus Anthems à venir le 26 septembre via Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :
1. Empire of Twilight
2. Throne of Eternal Silence
3. Sanctuary of Death
4. Rites of the Black Sun
5. Dark Waters
6. Nocturnal Dominion
|
|»
|MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Nechacha le 19 septembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :
Magic Slave
The Resurrection
Lord of the Underworld
Morbid Love
Cult of the Sun
The Crown and the Sceptre
Keeper of Secrets
Obsidian
Patron Saint of Pharaohs (feat. Lele Habel)
Medusa
Nephthys’ Tears (Remixed & Remastered)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Mitch
Par Raimondakis
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Ikea
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par mandarine_like
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Deathrash.
Par BBB