The Defaced
 The Defaced - Domination Co... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Laio (C)
Par Lestat		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Worst Case Scenario (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lychgate
 Lychgate - An Antidote for ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Devilium
 Devilium - Pagan at War (C)
Par Cujo		   
 TROLLCAVE - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Admortem
 Admortem - Ad Extremum Supp... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Ten (C)
Par mandarine_like		   
Afskræmi
 Afskræmi - Purification Thr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - Hor... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Nihl (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Leather Hearse
 Leather Hearse - Burn in He... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Les news du 16 Août 2025
 Les news du 16 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 15 Août 2025
 Les news du 15 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Deathrash.		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Kiss The... (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 27 Août 2025

News
Les news du 27 Août 2025 Gjendød - Ossuary - Dead Void - Usquam - Cruentation - Christ Agony - Maahes
»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Svekkelse prévu pour le 26 septembre via Osmose Productions. "En Elv Av Kjøtt" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
À l'occasion du concert parisien d'OSSUARY (Death / Doom, USA), DEAD VOID (Death / Doom, Danemark) et USQUAM (Black Metal Mélodique, France), Sanit Mils et Thrashocore vous proposent de gagner une place. Pour cela, répondez à la question suivante. De quelle ville est originaire OSSUARY ? Envoyez votre réponse (ainsi que nom, prénom et adresse e-mail) à l'adresse axgxb(@)thrashocore.com.

»
(Lien direct)
CRUENTATION (Black/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Prayers and Piss" issu de son premier long-format Damned Fallen Angels prévu le 26 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Horrible Manuscript
2. Thy Broken Apostle
3. Impudent Robberies
4. Prayers and Piss
5. Snake of Knowledge
6. Presbyter
7. Master's Perversity
8. Chaos and Old Night
9 Damned Fallen Angels
10. Dagger in My Heart

»
(Lien direct)
CHRIST AGONY (Melodic Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Nocturnal Dominion" extrait de son nouvel opus Anthems à venir le 26 septembre via Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :

1. Empire of Twilight
2. Throne of Eternal Silence
3. Sanctuary of Death
4. Rites of the Black Sun
5. Dark Waters
6. Nocturnal Dominion

»
(Lien direct)
MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Nechacha le 19 septembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :

Magic Slave
The Resurrection
Lord of the Underworld
Morbid Love
Cult of the Sun
The Crown and the Sceptre
Keeper of Secrets
Obsidian
Patron Saint of Pharaohs (feat. Lele Habel)
Medusa
Nephthys’ Tears (Remixed & Remastered)
27 Août 2025
27 Août 2025

Deapscufa
 Deapscufa
Spellbound
2025 - Autoproduction		   
Praetor
 Praetor
The Spiral Of Addiction
2025 - Metal East Productions		   

Christ Agony
 Christ Agony
1990 - Pologne		   
Dead Void
 Dead Void
2017 - Danemark		   
Gjendød
 Gjendød
Black Metal - 2015 - Norvège		   
Ossuary
 Ossuary
Death / Doom - Etats-Unis		   
Usquam
 Usquam
Black Metal Mélodique - 2018 - France		   
Praetor
The Spiral Of Addiction
Deapscufa
Spellbound
The Defaced
Domination Commence
Sulfuric Cautery
Killing Spree
Hexrot
Formless Ruin of Oblivion
Balmog
Laio
Illdisposed
Submit
Electric Wizard
Wizard Bloody Wizard
Lychgate
An Antidote for the Glass Pill
Chainsword
Chapter XII (EP)
Altarage
Worst Case Scenario
TROLLCAVE
Admortem
Ad Extremum Supplicium (EP)
Afskræmi
Purification Through Pure D...
Devilium
Pagan at War
Gjallarhorn's Wrath
The Silver Key
Altarage
Endinghent
Undecayed
In Death's Image
Kibosh
Smother Me (EP)
Altarage
Nihl
Sult
Sult
Leather Hearse
Burn in Heaven II (EP)
Idolos
132019
La photo mystère du 15 Août 2025
Lord Belial
Unholy Trinity
Putridity
Morbid Ataraxia
Ohyda
Zbezczeszczone świętości
Syphilic / Nithing
Syphilic​ / ​Nithing (Split...
Manhole
All is not Well
MetalFeSt-Thelo #2
