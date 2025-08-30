»

HELSTAR (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Devil's Masquerade le 12 septembre via Massacre Records. Tracklist :



1. Avernus

2. The Devil’s Masquerade

3 Stygian Miracles

4. Carcass For A King

5. The Staff Of Truth

6. Seek Out Your Sins

7. The Haunting Mirror

8. The Black Wall

9. Suerte De Muleta

10. I Am The Way