Les news du 30 Août 2025

News
Les news du 30 Août 2025 Holycide - Ordeals - Rauhnåcht - Helstar - Obvurt - Percussor - Bastard Skull - Vígljós - Biolence - Kaksonen - Proscription - Deathhammer - Naevus
»
(Lien direct)
HOLYCIDE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Angry for Nothing" tiré de son dernier disque Towards Idiocracy paru en juin 2024 via Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
ORDEALS (Black/Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Suffer Cursed Ideals" extrait de son premier longue-durée Third Rail Prayer à venir le 26 septembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Third Rail Prayer
2. Throes
3. Compulsion
4. Emerge
5. Scorn Ceremony
6. Aequanimitas
7. Suffer Cursed Ordeals
8. Triumph

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band RAUHNÅCHT (Pagan Black Metal, Autriche) a sorti son nouveau disque Zwischenwelten chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Der Spalt zwischen den Welten [6:33]
2. Letzter Pfad [6:25]
3. Das Mark des Lebens [6:58]
4. Eines Tages seid ihr frei [5:38]
5. Naturgewalten [5:28]
6. Alleinsamkeit [9:48]

»
(Lien direct)
HELSTAR (Heavy/Power/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Devil’s Masquerade le 12 septembre via Massacre Records. Tracklist :

1. Avernus
2. The Devil’s Masquerade
3 Stygian Miracles
4. Carcass For A King
5. The Staff Of Truth
6. Seek Out Your Sins
7. The Haunting Mirror
8. The Black Wall
9. Suerte De Muleta
10. I Am The Way

»
(Lien direct)
OBVURT (Technical Death Metal, Québec) a sorti début août sur Brutal Mind son nouvel album An Alternate Dimension. Tracklist :

01. Artificial Consciousness
02. Patience
03. Rites of Humanity
04. War or Exile
05. Efforts, Try, Repeat
06. Existence
07. Monde Intemporel
08. Between Past And Future
09. Hold on to Hope
10. An Alternate Dimension

»
(Lien direct)
PERCUSSOR (Death Metal, USA) sortira son ultime opus Remnants Of Horror: The Final Cut le 26 septembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Il s'agit en fait d'une nouvelle version de Remnants of Horror sorti en 2017 chez un autre label mais dont le groupe n'était pas satisfait. Tracklist :

1. Derided By Defeat
2. Relinquished Vitality
3. Rejoicing Your Death
4. Thriving On Misery
5. Remnants Of Horror
6. Whores Of Deceit
7. Execrate
8. Vile Aggression
9. Fuck Your Opinion
10. Diseased Breeder (bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
BASTARD SKULL (Thrash/Heavy avec deux ex-Blood Feast, USA) a signé avec Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique de son premier long-format éponyme (février 2025) le 17 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Bastard Skull
2. After The Plague
3. Time is the Destroyer
4. Beyond The Fray
5. Iconoclast
6. The Last Death
7. Catch Kill Release
8. Chaos Order

Bonus Tracks:
9. More Dread
10. Impalement
11. Raw Nerve





Un nouvel EP, More Dread, suivra le 11 novembre.

»
(Lien direct)
VÍGLJÓS (Black Metal, Suisse) a publié le morceau "Claviceps" tiré de son nouvel album Tome II: Ignis Sacer à paraître le 19 septembre sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sowing
2. A Seed of Aberration
3. The Rot
4. Claviceps
5. Delusions of Grandeur
6. Decadency and Degeneration
7. Harvest
8. Fallow - A New Cycle Begins

»
(Lien direct)
BIOLENCE (Thrash/Death, Portugal) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Violent Obliteration qui sort le 1er septembre chez Doomed Records, Raging Planet et Selvajaria Records. Tracklist :

01. Theatre of War (Intro)
02. Pit of Degradation
03. Humanity Executioner
04. Heavy Artillery
05. Worlds Plague
06. Glory of Savagery
07. Extermination Through Mutation
08. Violent Obliteration
09. 50 Caliber Freedom
10. F.U.B.A.R.
11. Ashes of the End (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
KAKSONEN (Progressive Thrash/Sludge, Finlande) a posté le titre "Ikuinen" de son nouvel opus Valo-olento prévu le 17 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Vastavoimat
2. Kaikki maailman paha
3. Perisyntinen
4. Nälkämaa
5. Kaikki maailman kauneus
6. Kauas pois
7. Ikuinen
8. Manaaja

»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRIPTION (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouvel album Desolate Divine sorti hier sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Gleam of the Morningstar
2. Bleed the Whore Again
3. Entreaty of the Very End
4. The Midnight God
5. Behold a Phosphorescent Dawn
6. Heave Ho Ye Igneous Leviathan
7. Desolate Divine
8. The Great Deceiver
9. Not but Dust

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHHAMMER (Blackened Thrash/Speed Metal, Norvège) offre son nouveau disque Crimson Dawn en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Abyssic Thunder
2. Satan's Sword
3. Stygian Lust
4. Nocturnal Windz of Fire
5. Crimson Dawn
6. Legacy of Pain
7. Die Eternal
8. Into the Blackness of Hell

»
(Lien direct)
NAEVUS (Doom Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Master of Shiver" extrait de son nouvel album Back Home 0 venir le 19 septembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Back Home
3. The Dead Don't Sleep
4. My Fire
5. Under A Different Sky
6. Ghost
7. Angels Never Come
8. Master Of Shiver
9. Free The Ravens Fly
Thrasho Keyser
30 Août 2025

