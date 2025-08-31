»

EVOCATUS (Melodic Death/Folk/Thrash, Australia) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Inevitable Death via Wormholedeath. Trackist :



1. Into Everlasting Night

2. Serpent of Chaos

3. The River Styx

4. ...and Die in my Name

5. In Graves Unknown

6. For Death and Glory

7. Devoted to Inevitable Death

8. The Sirens Call

9. To Live by the Sword

10. A Fate Worse than Death



