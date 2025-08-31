|
Les news du 31 Août 2025
News
Les news du 31 Août 2025 Evocatus - Ursawrath - Antiversum - Shadows - Finnr's Cane - Infest - Season of the Dead - Nathreism - Sadistic Goatmessiah - Blutsauger - Scorching Tomb - Heteropsy - Stillbirth
|»
|EVOCATUS (Melodic Death/Folk/Thrash, Australia) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Inevitable Death via Wormholedeath. Trackist :
1. Into Everlasting Night
2. Serpent of Chaos
3. The River Styx
4. ...and Die in my Name
5. In Graves Unknown
6. For Death and Glory
7. Devoted to Inevitable Death
8. The Sirens Call
9. To Live by the Sword
10. A Fate Worse than Death
|
|»
|URSAWRATH (Progressive Sludge/Thrash, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée Emergence en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Thawed By Hell’s Flames
2. Rot
3. Thrive in Destruction and Death
4. In the Abyss
5. Lies
6. And the Reckoning
7. Echo Chamber
8. Glass Tower
9. Sentenced to Life
10. Unstoppable
|
|»
|ANTIVERSUM (Black/Death, Suisse) offre en écoute le morceau "De Nemesis Omnes et Omnia" tiré de son nouvel opus De Nemesis Omnes et Omnia qui sort le 19 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pulsar Feralis [14:33]
2. Scudo-Nero [11:44]
3. De Nemesis Omnes et Omnia [8:19]
4. QBism [7:47]
5. Vuoto [13:37]
|
|»
|SHADOWS (Blackened Death Metal, Suède/Allemagne) a sorti son premier long-format Miseria en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. As Above So Below
2. Lamia
3. Delivered From Sin
4. Nadir (No Consent)
5. Spring Sleepwalker
6. A Seance
7. Mässa XCIV
8. Cycles
9. Unnamed Sorrow
|
|»
|FINNR'S CANE (Doom/Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Canada) a sorti son nouvel album éponyme chez Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Wayward Souls
2. Twilight Glow
3. Awaken the Sleeping Forest
4. In Shadows
5. The Northwind
6. The Everwinter Grey
7. The Spell of the Change of Seasons
8. Harvest
|
|»
|INFEST (Death/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé le titre "Bolje Da Umrem" issu de son nouveau disque Ambassadors of Aggression prévu le 26 septembre via Violent Creek Records. Tracklist :
01. Man-God
02. Songs of Violence
03. Ambassadors of Aggression
04. Seeds of Corruption
05. Are You with Me
06. Screaming Your Name
07. Bolje da umrem
08. Winds of Despair
09. Shoot to Kill
10. Requiem for the Balkans
|
|»
|SEASON OF THE DEAD (All-Star Death Metal, Italie/USA), nouveau projet international consacré au death metal old-school et aux vieux films d'horreur, a signé avec Time To Kill Records pour la sortie d'un premier opus prochainement. Le line-up :
John McEntee (Incantation) – Vocals
Fiore Stravino (Fulci) – Vocals
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) – Bass
Chuck Sherwood (Incantation) – Bass
Giacomo Anselmi (Goblin Legacy) – Guitars
Titta Tani (ex Goblin, ex Necrophagia) – Drums
|
|»
|NATHREISM (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) a sorti son premier album Архаїчні сни (Archaic Dreams) au début du mois sur Ashen Dominion. Tracklist :
1. To Those Who Left Us
2. Estrangement
3. When the Fire Fades
4. Arhaic Dreams
5. Sorrow of the Burning Land
6. And the WInd Will Blow
|
|»
|SADISTIC GOATMESSIAH (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Stainless Steel" extrait de son premier full-length Violence à venir le 19 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions et Fucking Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Iron Lungs (The Choirs of Hell)
2. The 7th Circle of Hell
3. Forces of Evil
4. Slaughter of the Gods
5. Messiah of Death and Doom
6. Witchfire
7. Curse of Eternal Winter
8. Stainless Steel
9. Euphoria of Death
10. Darkness and Evil
|
|»
|BLUTSAUGER (Black Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Nocturnal Blood Tyrants le 29 août via De Tenebrarum Principio. Tracklist :
1. Blood Solstice
2. The Black Hunters
3. Black Shroud Ritual
4. A Plague of Iron and Dust
5. Wrath of the Banshee
6. Nocturnal Blood Tyrants
7. Wash Them With Fire
8. Ausgeblutet
|
|»
|SCORCHING TOMB (Death Metal/Hardcore) sortira son premier long-format Ossuary le 24 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Stalagmite Impalement
2. Skullcrush (feat. Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg)
3. Diminished to Ashes
4. Sanctum of Bones (Ossuary)
5. Sentenced to Rot
6. Feel the Blade feat. Primal Horde
7. Bloodlust Sacrifice
8. Expired Existence
|
|»
|HETEROPSY (Death / Doom, Japon) sortira son premier album intitulé Embalming le 31 octobre prochain sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pandemonium Alter" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Dawning (intro)
02. Pandemonium Alter
03. The Sodomizer
04. Asphyxia
05. Memento Mori
06. Seventh Damnation
07. Methadone
08. Old Friends
|
|»
|STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal/Deathcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le clip de "Sacrificial Slaughter", le second single issu de son prochain album Survival Protocol, qui sortira le 31 octobre 2025 chez Reigning Phoenix Music.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Raimondakis
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Mitch
Par Raimondakis
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Ikea
Par Cujo
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par mandarine_like
Par Jean-Clint