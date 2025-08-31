»

(Lien direct) HETEROPSY (Death / Doom, Japon) sortira son premier album intitulé Embalming le 31 octobre prochain sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pandemonium Alter" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Dawning (intro)

02. Pandemonium Alter

03. The Sodomizer

04. Asphyxia

05. Memento Mori

06. Seventh Damnation

07. Methadone

08. Old Friends



<a href="https://caligarirecords.bandcamp.com/album/embalming">Embalming de HETEROPSY</a>