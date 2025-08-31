Les news du 31 Août 2025
News
Les news du 31 Août 2025 Heteropsy - Stillbirth
|HETEROPSY (Death / Doom, Japon) sortira son premier album intitulé Embalming le 31 octobre prochain sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pandemonium Alter" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Dawning (intro)
02. Pandemonium Alter
03. The Sodomizer
04. Asphyxia
05. Memento Mori
06. Seventh Damnation
07. Methadone
08. Old Friends
|STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal/Deathcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le clip de "Sacrificial Slaughter", le second single issu de son prochain album Survival Protocol, qui sortira le 31 octobre 2025 chez Reigning Phoenix Music.
