Catasexual Urge Motivation
 Catasexual Urge Motivation ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Coal Chamber (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Août 2025
 Les news du 29 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Axis Of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Iron Lung
 Iron Lung - Sexless // No Sex (C)
Par Ikea		   
The Defaced
 The Defaced - Domination Co... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Laio (C)
Par Lestat		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Worst Case Scenario (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lychgate
 Lychgate - An Antidote for ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Devilium
 Devilium - Pagan at War (C)
Par Cujo		   
TROLLCAVE
 TROLLCAVE - (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Admortem
 Admortem - Ad Extremum Supp... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Ten (C)
Par mandarine_like		   
Afskræmi
 Afskræmi - Purification Thr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 31 Août 2025

News
Les news du 31 Août 2025 Heteropsy - Stillbirth
»
(Lien direct)
HETEROPSY (Death / Doom, Japon) sortira son premier album intitulé Embalming le 31 octobre prochain sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pandemonium Alter" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Dawning (intro)
02. Pandemonium Alter
03. The Sodomizer
04. Asphyxia
05. Memento Mori
06. Seventh Damnation
07. Methadone
08. Old Friends

»
(Lien direct)
STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal/Deathcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le clip de "Sacrificial Slaughter", le second single issu de son prochain album Survival Protocol, qui sortira le 31 octobre 2025 chez Reigning Phoenix Music.
Thrasho AxGxB + Lestat
31 Août 2025

Heteropsy
 Heteropsy
2020 - Japon		   
Stillbirth
 Stillbirth
1999 - Allemagne		   
Coal Chamber
Coal Chamber
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Slaves Of The Wolf
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Axis Of Eden
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Sexless // No Sex
Lire la chronique
Praetor
The Spiral Of Addiction
Lire la chronique
Deapscufa
Spellbound
Lire la chronique
The Defaced
Domination Commence
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery
Killing Spree
Lire la chronique
Hexrot
Formless Ruin of Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Laio
Lire la chronique
Illdisposed
Submit
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Wizard Bloody Wizard
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
An Antidote for the Glass Pill
Lire la chronique
Chainsword
Chapter XII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Worst Case Scenario
Lire la chronique
TROLLCAVE
Lire l'interview
Admortem
Ad Extremum Supplicium (EP)
Lire la chronique
Afskræmi
Purification Through Pure D...
Lire la chronique
Devilium
Pagan at War
Lire la chronique
Gjallarhorn's Wrath
The Silver Key
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Endinghent
Lire la chronique
Undecayed
In Death's Image
Lire la chronique
Kibosh
Smother Me (EP)
Lire la chronique
Altarage
Nihl
Lire la chronique
Sult
Sult
Lire la chronique
Leather Hearse
Burn in Heaven II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Idolos
132019
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 15 Août 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Lord Belial
Unholy Trinity
Lire la chronique
Putridity
Morbid Ataraxia
Lire la chronique