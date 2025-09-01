»

(Lien direct) TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a signé il y a peu chez Time To Kill Records. À cette occasion, le groupe et le label préparent la sortie pour cette année d'une compilation CD intitulée Uomo Mangia Uomo réunissant les trois EPs de la série "Death" parus chez Seven Metal Inches Records (Carne Umana, La Bestia Dell'Isola Maledetta et Inferno Contaminato) accompagnés pour l'occasion d'un titre inédit à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Carne Umana

02. Trap Them And Kill Them (Impetigo Cover)

03. Ingurgita Le Vittime

04. Viscere

05. I Contaminati Viventi

06. Operazione Sweet Death

07. Uomo Mangia Uomo



<a href="https://tenebro666.bandcamp.com/album/uomo-mangia-uomo">Uomo Mangia Uomo de Tenebro</a>