|TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) a signé il y a peu chez Time To Kill Records. À cette occasion, le groupe et le label préparent la sortie pour cette année d'une compilation CD intitulée Uomo Mangia Uomo réunissant les trois EPs de la série "Death" parus chez Seven Metal Inches Records (Carne Umana, La Bestia Dell'Isola Maledetta et Inferno Contaminato) accompagnés pour l'occasion d'un titre inédit à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Carne Umana
02. Trap Them And Kill Them (Impetigo Cover)
03. Ingurgita Le Vittime
04. Viscere
05. I Contaminati Viventi
06. Operazione Sweet Death
07. Uomo Mangia Uomo
