Les news du 2 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 2 Septembre 2025 Soreption - Occulsed - Storming - Abominator - Sothoris
»
(Lien direct)
SOREPTION (Death Technique Moderne, Suède) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son nouvel album prévu pour la fin de l'année. Affaire à suivre !

»
(Lien direct)
OCCULSED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Antegnosis prévu pour le 26 septembre via Everlasting Spew Records. "Cudgel Of Antimatter" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band STORMING (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Celestial Clear Moonlit au format physique le 14 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cleaved by Heaven [10:30]
2. Starfire [11:30]
3. A Life-Absorbing Path [2:26]
4. Over Horizons [11:40]
5. From the Heart of Breath [8:19]

»
(Lien direct)
ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) signera son retour le 31 octobre via Hells Headbangers avec son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren. Tracklist :

1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens

»
(Lien direct)
SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Lawa" extrait de son nouvel album Domus Omnium Mortuorum à venir le 3 octobre sur Fetzner Death Records et ADG Records. Tracklist :

01. Wieczornica
02. Szkarłat
03. Lawa
04. Byłem Faustem
05. Dzieci Diabła
06. Pro Memoria
07. Dym
08. Piętno
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Septembre 2025

