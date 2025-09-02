»

(Lien direct) ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) signera son retour le 31 octobre via Hells Headbangers avec son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren. Tracklist :



1. The Templars Curse

2. Underworld Vociferations

3. Covens for Azmodeus

4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan

5. Author of all Calamity

6. Desolation Epoch

7. The Fire Brethren

8. Sulphur from the Heavens



