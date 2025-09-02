OCCULSED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Antegnosis prévu pour le 26 septembre via Everlasting Spew Records. "Cudgel Of Antimatter" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
ABOMINATOR (Black/Death, Australie) signera son retour le 31 octobre via Hells Headbangers avec son nouvel opus The Fire Brethren. Tracklist :
1. The Templars Curse
2. Underworld Vociferations
3. Covens for Azmodeus
4. Progenitors of the Insurection of Satan
5. Author of all Calamity
6. Desolation Epoch
7. The Fire Brethren
8. Sulphur from the Heavens
