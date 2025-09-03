Les news du 3 Septembre 2025
Les news du 3 Septembre 2025 Chat Pile
|CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 31 octobre prochain via CMPTR STDNTS un nouvel album collaboratif intitulé In The Earth Again en compagnie du guitariste avant-gardiste Hayden Pedigo. En voici un premier extrait clippé :
01. Outside
02. Demon Time
03. Never Say Die!
04. Behold A Pale Horse
05. The Magic Of The World
06. Fission/Fusion
07. The Matador
08. I Got My Own Blunt To Smoke
09. Radioactive Dreams
10. Inside
11. A Tear For Lucas
