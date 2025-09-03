Les news du 3 Septembre 2025 News Les news du 3 Septembre 2025 Chat Pile » (Lien direct) CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 31 octobre prochain via CMPTR STDNTS un nouvel album collaboratif intitulé In The Earth Again en compagnie du guitariste avant-gardiste Hayden Pedigo. En voici un premier extrait clippé :



01. Outside

02. Demon Time

03. Never Say Die!

04. Behold A Pale Horse

05. The Magic Of The World

06. Fission/Fusion

07. The Matador

08. I Got My Own Blunt To Smoke

09. Radioactive Dreams

10. Inside

11. A Tear For Lucas





