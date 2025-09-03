chargement...

Les news du 3 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 3 Septembre 2025 Nattsjäl - Heteropsy - Chat Pile
»
(Lien direct)
NATTSJÄL (Thrash/Black, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "The Final Passage".

»
(Lien direct)
HETEROPSY (Doom/Death, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Embalming le 31 octobre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dawning (Intro)
2. Pandemonium Alter
3. The Sodomizer
4. Asphyxia
5. Memento Mori
6. Seventh Damnation
7. Methadone
8. Old Friends

»
(Lien direct)
CHAT PILE (Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal, USA) sortira le 31 octobre prochain via CMPTR STDNTS un nouvel album collaboratif intitulé In The Earth Again en compagnie du guitariste avant-gardiste Hayden Pedigo. En voici un premier extrait clippé :

01. Outside
02. Demon Time
03. Never Say Die!
04. Behold A Pale Horse
05. The Magic Of The World
06. Fission/Fusion
07. The Matador
08. I Got My Own Blunt To Smoke
09. Radioactive Dreams
10. Inside
11. A Tear For Lucas
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
3 Septembre 2025

