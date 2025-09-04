chargement...

Les news du 4 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 4 Septembre 2025 Kostnatění - Blood and Brutality - Hammerfilosofi - Monastery Dead - Serpent God
»
(Lien direct)
KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Přílišnost (Excess) le 7 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)
2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)
3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)
4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)
5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)
6. Samotář (Loner)
7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)
8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)
9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)
10. Přílišnost (Excess)


»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD AND BRUTALITY (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Wrath Upon le 1er octobre sur Blood and Brutality Records. Tracklist :

Wrath Upon Thee
Chaos to Silence
March Towards Destiny
Never Surrender
Fuck You
Life is Pain

»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Signum le 31 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]

»
(Lien direct)
MONASTERY DEAD (Death Metal, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Raptophilia" extrait de l'album Ego Sum Dolor paru l'année dernière via Satanath Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SERPENT GOD (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Denial sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. denial
2. beneath
3. repent
4. revelation
5. alive
6. sermon
7. oblivion
8. keyhole
9. void
Thrasho Keyser
4 Septembre 2025

