(Lien direct) KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Přílišnost (Excess) le 7 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :



1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)

2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)

3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)

4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)

5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)

6. Samotář (Loner)

7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)

8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)

9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)

10. Přílišnost (Excess)



