KOSTNATĚNÍ (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Přílišnost (Excess) le 7 novembre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Dokonalé křišťálové město (Perfect Crystal City)
2. Křehký bůh (Fragile God)
3. Kostely byly mrakodrapy (Churches Were the Skyscrapers)
4. Zpět ke kmenům (Back to the Tribes)
5. Mrtvola Jupitera (Corpse of Jupiter)
6. Samotář (Loner)
7. Čelist utlačovatele k obrubníku (Jaw of the Oppressor to the Curb)
8. Znal jsem tě (I Knew You)
9. Dále zvenčí (Further from Outside)
10. Přílišnost (Excess)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Signum le 31 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]
