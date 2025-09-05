Les news du 5 Septembre 2025
News
Les news du 5 Septembre 2025 Alastor's Gash - Blut Aus Nord
|»
|ALASTOR'S GASH (Blackened Deathcore, USA) a mis en ligne fin août son EP autoproduit intitulé The Dawn of Suffering.
|
|»
|BLUT AUS NORD (Lovecraftian Black Metal avant-gardiste, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ethereal Horizons qui sortira le 28 novembre via Debemur Morti. "Shadows Breathe First" s'écoute ici :
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Krokodil
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Ikea
Par Ikea
Par Mitch
Par Raimondakis
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sagamore
Par Ikea