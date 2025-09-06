»

(Lien direct) VOID SINKER (Sludge/Drone/Doom Metal, Italie) a partagé hier son nouvel album Echoes from the Deep sur sa page Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Cetus

2. Serpens

3. Hollow

4. Lacerta

5. Andromeda



<a href="https://voidsinker.bandcamp.com/album/echoes-from-the-deep">Echoes from the Deep by Void Sinker</a>