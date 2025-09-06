chargement...

Les news du 6 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 6 Septembre 2025 Tortured Corpse - Void Sinker - Mgla
»
(Lien direct)
TORTURED CORPSE (Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en écoute sur Bandcamp son nouvel EP Sinister Death. Tracklist :

1. Chamber Of Gore
2. Sinister Death
3. Cavernous Lobotomy
4. Corpse Grinder
5. Zombie Ritual


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band instrumental VOID SINKER (Sludge/Drone/Doom Metal, Italie) a partagé hier son nouvel album Echoes from the Deep sur sa page Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Cetus
2. Serpens
3. Hollow
4. Lacerta
5. Andromeda

»
(Lien direct)
Pour les 10 ans de son Exercises in futility, MGLA (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de rendre disponible "World-without-us", une composition enregistrée à l'époque de cet abum mais sur lequel elle ne figurait pas.

Thrasho Lestat
6 Septembre 2025

