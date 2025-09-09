chargement...

Gruiiiik
 Gruiiiik - Ça parle de ta m... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Messa
 Messa - The Spin (C)
Par Lestat		   
Glare
 Glare - Sunset Funeral (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Alienator
 Alienator - Meat Locker (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Goath
 Goath - IV: Silencing The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Catasexual Urge Motivation
 Catasexual Urge Motivation ... (C)
Par BBB		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Coal Chamber (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Août 2025
 Les news du 29 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Axis Of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Iron Lung
 Iron Lung - Sexless // No Sex (C)
Par Ikea		   
The Defaced
 The Defaced - Domination Co... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Laio (C)
Par Lestat		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Worst Case Scenario (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Subseque... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Lychgate
 Lychgate - An Antidote for ... (C)
Par Ikea		   

Les news du 9 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 9 Septembre 2025 Depravity - Maggot King - Nocher - Destruction Ritual - Speed
»
(Lien direct)
DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Bestial Possession dans les prochaines semaines via Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rot In The Pit" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MAGGOT KING (Slam/Brutal Death, Australie) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé Alien Invasion. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NOCHER (Black Metal atmosphérique, France) vient de sortir un album intitulé Héritage d'un Monde Détruit. Tracklist :

1. Prélude d'un Monde Détruit
2. Ode aux Esprits Sylvestres
3. Condamnation d'un Monde Béni
4. Désolation des Esprits Sylvestres
5. L'arbre des Lamentations
6. Héritage d'un Monde Détruit


»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Providence, le premier album de DESTRUCTION RITUAL (Black Metal) sortira le 12 septembre sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Providence
02. Pride & Corrupted Dreams
03. Gone Days Of Splendor
04. Decaying Mask Of Remorse
05. Washed Away Sins
06. Closure

»
(Lien direct)
SPEED (Hardcore, Australie) sortira le 23 octobre prochain via Flatspot Records et Last Ride Records un nouveau EP intitulé All My Angels. En voici un extrait avec la vidéo de "Peace" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Ain't My Game
02. Peace
03. All My Angels
Thrasho AxGxB + Lestat
9 Septembre 2025

