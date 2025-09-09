DEPRAVITY (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Bestial Possession dans les prochaines semaines via Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rot In The Pit" à découvrir ci-dessous :
SPEED (Hardcore, Australie) sortira le 23 octobre prochain via Flatspot Records et Last Ride Records un nouveau EP intitulé All My Angels. En voici un extrait avec la vidéo de "Peace" à découvrir ci-dessous :
