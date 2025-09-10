»

(Lien direct) SCHREIGARM (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "When the Ravens Flow Through My Veins" extrait de son nouvel album Mara Comes and Darkness Shall Reign prévu le 12 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Darkness Shall Reign

2. Winds of the Ancient Pantheons

3. Whispers of the Blackened Woods

4. When The Ravens Flow Through My Veins

5. Through Time, Death and the Beast Within

6. Nine Days on the Gallows Tree

7. Mara Comes

8. Born from the Ashes of War



