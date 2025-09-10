chargement...

Les news du 10 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 10 Septembre 2025 Mortal Scepter - Vile Apparition - Schreigarm - Binah - Deogen - Feretro - Dunes of Ash - Orgrel - LVTHN - Soul Blind - Behemoth - Castle Rat - Sanguisugabogg - Inhumate - Evilcult - Primitive Man - Wode
»
(Lien direct)
MORTAL SCEPTER (Thrash Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Ethereal Dominance via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Ethereal Dominance
02. Redshifting to Death
03. Blindsight
04. Omegacide Deadrays
05. Submit to the Crave
06. Reverse Paradigm
07. Sense Ablation
08. Into the Wolves Den

»
(Lien direct)
VILE APPARITION (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Malignity le 10 octobre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Siphoning Life
2. Bloodletting
3. White Room Torture
4. A Canvas Of Corpses
5. Broken Minds
6. Pulverised Dreams
7. The Essence of Malignity
8. Castrated Gods
9. Thriving On Disease
10. Emulsifying Fleshpress
11. Decapitation Rites

»
(Lien direct)
SCHREIGARM (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "When the Ravens Flow Through My Veins" extrait de son nouvel album Mara Comes and Darkness Shall Reign prévu le 12 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Darkness Shall Reign
2. Winds of the Ancient Pantheons
3. Whispers of the Blackened Woods
4. When The Ravens Flow Through My Veins
5. Through Time, Death and the Beast Within
6. Nine Days on the Gallows Tree
7. Mara Comes
8. Born from the Ashes of War

»
(Lien direct)
BINAH (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Ónkos le 31 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mount Morphine [23:00]
2. The After Evermath [20:21]

»
(Lien direct)
DEOGEN (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Graves and Ghosts of Yore le 14 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pernicious Prayer
2. By Torchlight
3. Desolation Bestowed
4. Nightfall Premonition
5. Of Abominations To Come
6. Clawing Into Sphere And Sun
7. Cataclysm And Deluge
8. Spectral Winds Rise
9. Echoes Of Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
FERETRO (Death Metal, Chili) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Mortuary Destiny of Flesh via Nihilistic Holocaust. Tracklist :

1. Twilight of Life
2. Towards Perishment
3. The Ancient Horror
4. In Agony
5. The Hour of Death
6. Time to Die
7. Death's Cycle
8. Flesh for Worms
9. Epitaph

»
(Lien direct)
DUNES OF ASH (Black Metal) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son premier long-format The Fall of the Seven Sisters à paraître le 26 septembre chez Signal Rex. Il s'agit de "War Hymn of the Wounded Star". Tracklist :

1. The Eye of the Seraphic Void
2. Womb of the Abyssal Dawn
3. Sorrow's Eternal Flame
4. Antlers of the Celestial Stag
5. Tempest of the Forbidden
6. War Hymn of the Wounded Star
7. The Mortal's Shame

»
(Lien direct)
ORGREL (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus The Abyssal Terror le 31 octobre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Pursuit
2. Rituals Of The Abyssal Power
3. Nefarious Maw
4. Horned Tyrant
5. The Enshrinement Of The Triumphant Beast
6. Storming Souls
7. Conqueror Of Forbidden Cosmos
8. Steel Storm Apocalypse

»
(Lien direct)
LVTHN (Black Metal, Belgique) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Devil's Bridge sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Malignant Encounter - The Servant
2. A Malignant Encounter - The Master
3. Cacodaemon
4. Sum Quod Eris
5. Grim Vengeance
6. Mother of Abominations
7. The Devil's Bridge

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 10 octobre prochain sur Closed Casket Activities que sortira Red Sky Mourning, nouvel album de SOUL BLIND (Alternative Rock / Shoegaze, USA). En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Dyno" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Business Or Pleasure
02. Dyno
03. Hide Your Evil (YouTube)
04. Mistake To Wonder
05. Billy
06. For Real
07. Thru The Haze
08. Red Sky Mourning
09. New York Smoke
10. Closer To You

»
(Lien direct)
BEHEMOTH (Death Metal, Pologne) a partagé le clip vidéo de "Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)", titre issu de l'album The Shit Ov God sorti en début d'année sur Nuclear Blast Records :

01. The Shadow Elite
02. Sowing Salt
03. The Shit Ov God
04. Lvciferaeon
05. To Drown The Svn In Wine
06. Nomen Barbarvm
07. O Venvs, Come!
08. Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)

»
(Lien direct)
CASTLE RAT (Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé le The Bestiary le 19 septembre prochain sur King Volume Records et Blues Funeral Recordings. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Wolf I: Tooth & Blade" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Phoenix I: Ardent
02. Wolf I: Tooth & Blade
03. Wizard: Crystal Heart (YouTube)
04. Siren: The Pull Of Promise
05. Unicorn: Carnage And Ice
06. Path Of Moss
07. Crystal Cave: Enshrined
08. Serpent: Coiled Figure
09. Wolf II: Celestial Beast
10. Dragon: Lord Of The Sky
11. Summoning Spell
12. Sun Song: Behold The Flame
13. Phoenix II: Cinerous

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Hideous Aftermath, le nouvel album de SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 10 octobre prochain sur Century Media Records. Après "Rotted Entaglement" et "Abhorrent Contraception", en voici un troisième extrait avec le clip de "Repulsive Demise" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Rotted Entaglement (YouTube)
02. Felony Abuse Of A Corpse
03. Ritual Autophagia
04. Heinous Testimony
05. Abhorrent Contraception (YouTube)
06. Repulsive Demise
07. Erotic Beheading
08. Sanctified Defilement
09. Semi Automatic Facial Reconstruction
10. Paid In Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
INHUMATE (Grindcore, France) tire sa révérance le samedi 8 novembre pour un concert d'adieu à Strasbourg.

https://fb.me/e/1O1duLP5C9

»
(Lien direct)
EVILCULT (Speed / Black / Thrash, Brésil) sortira le 19 septembre prochain son nouvel album intitulé Triumph Of Evil. Disponible via Awakening Records, celui-ci se dévoile aujourd'hui un petit peu plus à travers le clip vidéo de "Midnight Ritual" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Diabolical Alchemist
02. Midnight Ritual
03. Triumph Of Evil
04. Satanic Revolution
05. Waves Of Agony
06. The Abyss
07. Warrior Of Doom
08. Nosferatu
09. Endless Night

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMITIVE MAN (Extreme Sludge / Doom / Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Observance le 31 octobre prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Social Contract" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Seer
02. Devotion
03. Transactional
04. Iron Sights
05. Natural Law
06. Social Contract
07. Water

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de WODE (Black Metal, Royaume-Uni) intitulé Uncrossing The Keys sortira le 3 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Under Lanternlight" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Two Crossed Keys
02. Under Lanternlight
03. Saturn Shadow
04. Transmutation
05. Prisoner Of The Moon
06. Fiery End
07. Lash Of The Tyrant
08. Phantom
09. Dashed On The Rocks
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Lestat
10 Septembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
