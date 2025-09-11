chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
458 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mudvayne
 Mudvayne - The End Of All T... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Impetuous Ritual
 Impetuous Ritual - Iniquito... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
 Interview de STARLIT PYRE p... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Xxxav		   
Gruiiiik
 Gruiiiik - Ça parle de ta m... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Messa
 Messa - The Spin (C)
Par Lestat		   
Glare
 Glare - Sunset Funeral (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Alienator
 Alienator - Meat Locker (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Goath
 Goath - IV: Silencing The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Catasexual Urge Motivation
 Catasexual Urge Motivation ... (C)
Par BBB		   
Coal Chamber
 Coal Chamber - Coal Chamber (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 29 Août 2025
 Les news du 29 Août 2025 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Axis Of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Iron Lung
 Iron Lung - Sexless // No Sex (C)
Par Ikea		   
The Defaced
 The Defaced - Domination Co... (C)
Par Mitch		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Balmog
 Balmog - Laio (C)
Par Lestat		   
Altarage
 Altarage - Worst Case Scenario (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 11 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2025 Malepeste - Valdur - Infernal Thorns - Aduanten - El Muerto - Speedclaw - Akolyth - Terrordome - Fate's Hand - Jester Majesty
»
(Lien direct)
MALEPESTE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Ex Nihilo qui sortira le 11 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Ab Chaos
2. Quaestionis
3. Imperium
4. Stupor
5. Acceptio
6. Relapsus

»
(Lien direct)
VALDUR (Death/Black, USA) a publié le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Guilded Abyss prévu le 3 octobre sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Hailing Molten Meteors
2. Mangled and Rotting (Spiritus Mortuus)
3. Guilded Abyss
4. Doomed Pt.II
5. Drinking from the Chalice of Banishment
6. Stars of Belial
7. Waves of Boiling Water/Molten Meteors Part II (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNAL THORNS (Death Metal, Chili) propose son nouveau disque Christus Venari en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Death Chants
2. Desde El Infierno
3. Christ Distressed
4. Black Flesh
5. Implore Me
6. Profane The Mass
7. Finis Incipiet
8. Officiate Lapidation
9. Illuminated By The Flames

»
(Lien direct)
ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Nameless Grave Records pour la sortie le 24 octobre de son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse. Tracklist :

01. Cerulean Dream
02. Decameron
03. Grace of Departure
04. The Weakening Sovereign

»
(Lien direct)
EL MUERTO (Black/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned le 1er novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. A Song for Ran
2. Enthroned in the Tower of Shadows (The Witch)
3. Lich King
4. Blood Crypt
5. Ghosts of Torment
6. Wolves of Den Haag

»
(Lien direct)
SPEEDCLAW (Speed/Heavy, Croatie) sortira son premier full-length Stardust le 14 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tonight
2. Allnighter
3. Queen of the Night
4. Nightwatch
5. Fly High
6. Crystal Light
7. White Town Rider
8. The Curse Never Dies

»
(Lien direct)
AKOLYTH (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Akolyth le 8 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Black Torch [9:07]
2. Ecstatic Kingdom [7:03]
3. To Grow, Flourish And Conquer [7:59]
4. Without Light [14:48]

»
(Lien direct)
TERRORDOME (Thrash/Crossover, Pologne) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel album Plagued with Violence chez Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :

01. Chasing the Dragon
02. Beast Sharp Razor Cut
03. Goat Killers
04. The Torture Continues
05. Bow Down to the Antichrist
06. Rzeka krwi
07. Na glinianych nogach
08. Massive Perjury
09. Sorry for Being Late
10. Plagued with Violence
11. Satanic Decree

»
(Lien direct)
FATE'S HAND (Epic Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Steel, Fire & Ice le 14 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Quest Spirit
2. Fount Of All Waters
3. Woven In Space And Time
4. In The Draugr Deeps
5. Fire Reigns Once More
6. Starforger
7. The Cosmic Ash
8. Stallion Of Sky And Seas

»
(Lien direct)
JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Technical Thrash/Death, Italie) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 4 décembre de son premier long-format Infinite Measure, Finite Existence. Tracklist :

01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
11 Septembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mudvayne
 Mudvayne
The End Of All Things To Come
2002 - Epic Records		   
Cancer Void
 Cancer Void
First Metastasis (EP)
2025 - Me Saco Un Ojo Records / Iron Fortress Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Malepeste
 Malepeste
2010 - France		   
Cancer Void
First Metastasis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mudvayne
The End Of All Things To Come
Lire la chronique
Impetuous Ritual
Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis
Lire la chronique
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
Lire l'interview
Starlit Pyre
Veins Of Sulfur (EP)
Lire la chronique
Stangarigel
Za Striebornou Horou
Lire la chronique
Vëlhtrhaq
Stelle cadenti
Lire la chronique
Au Loin
Au Loin
Lire la chronique
Autrest
Burning Embers, Forgotten W...
Lire la chronique
Necrokinesis
Death Is the Hammer
Lire la chronique
Stonehelm
Stonehelm
Lire la chronique
White Mantis
Arrows at the Sun
Lire la chronique
Vader
Humanihility (EP)
Lire la chronique
Messa
The Spin
Lire la chronique
Gruiiiik
Ça parle de ta mère ! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Void
Forbidden Morals
Lire la chronique
Serpent Corpse
Retaliate (EP)
Lire la chronique
Doska
Lassahr
Lire la chronique
Alienator
Meat Locker (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lutemkrat
The Eternal Resonance of Death
Lire la chronique
Glare
Sunset Funeral
Lire la chronique
Goath
IV: Silencing The Prophets ...
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Septembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Lychgate
The Contagion in Nine Steps
Lire la chronique
Coal Chamber
Coal Chamber
Lire la chronique
Bear Mace
Slaves Of The Wolf
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Axis Of Eden
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
Sexless // No Sex
Lire la chronique
Praetor
The Spiral Of Addiction
Lire la chronique
Deapscufa
Spellbound
Lire la chronique