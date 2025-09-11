»

FATE'S HAND (Epic Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Steel, Fire & Ice le 14 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Quest Spirit

2. Fount Of All Waters

3. Woven In Space And Time

4. In The Draugr Deeps

5. Fire Reigns Once More

6. Starforger

7. The Cosmic Ash

8. Stallion Of Sky And Seas



