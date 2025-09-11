Les news du 11 Septembre 2025
News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2025 Malepeste - Valdur - Infernal Thorns - Aduanten - El Muerto - Speedclaw - Akolyth - Terrordome - Fate's Hand - Jester Majesty
|MALEPESTE (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Ex Nihilo qui sortira le 11 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ab Chaos
2. Quaestionis
3. Imperium
4. Stupor
5. Acceptio
6. Relapsus
|»
|VALDUR (Death/Black, USA) a publié le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Guilded Abyss prévu le 3 octobre sur Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. Hailing Molten Meteors
2. Mangled and Rotting (Spiritus Mortuus)
3. Guilded Abyss
4. Doomed Pt.II
5. Drinking from the Chalice of Banishment
6. Stars of Belial
7. Waves of Boiling Water/Molten Meteors Part II (Bonus Track)
|»
|INFERNAL THORNS (Death Metal, Chili) propose son nouveau disque Christus Venari en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Death Chants
2. Desde El Infierno
3. Christ Distressed
4. Black Flesh
5. Implore Me
6. Profane The Mass
7. Finis Incipiet
8. Officiate Lapidation
9. Illuminated By The Flames
|»
|ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Nameless Grave Records pour la sortie le 24 octobre de son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse. Tracklist :
01. Cerulean Dream
02. Decameron
03. Grace of Departure
04. The Weakening Sovereign
|»
|EL MUERTO (Black/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned le 1er novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. A Song for Ran
2. Enthroned in the Tower of Shadows (The Witch)
3. Lich King
4. Blood Crypt
5. Ghosts of Torment
6. Wolves of Den Haag
|»
|SPEEDCLAW (Speed/Heavy, Croatie) sortira son premier full-length Stardust le 14 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Tonight
2. Allnighter
3. Queen of the Night
4. Nightwatch
5. Fly High
6. Crystal Light
7. White Town Rider
8. The Curse Never Dies
|»
|AKOLYTH (Black Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Akolyth le 8 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Black Torch [9:07]
2. Ecstatic Kingdom [7:03]
3. To Grow, Flourish And Conquer [7:59]
4. Without Light [14:48]
|»
|TERRORDOME (Thrash/Crossover, Pologne) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel album Plagued with Violence chez Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist :
01. Chasing the Dragon
02. Beast Sharp Razor Cut
03. Goat Killers
04. The Torture Continues
05. Bow Down to the Antichrist
06. Rzeka krwi
07. Na glinianych nogach
08. Massive Perjury
09. Sorry for Being Late
10. Plagued with Violence
11. Satanic Decree
|»
|FATE'S HAND (Epic Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Steel, Fire & Ice le 14 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Quest Spirit
2. Fount Of All Waters
3. Woven In Space And Time
4. In The Draugr Deeps
5. Fire Reigns Once More
6. Starforger
7. The Cosmic Ash
8. Stallion Of Sky And Seas
|»
|JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Technical Thrash/Death, Italie) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 4 décembre de son premier long-format Infinite Measure, Finite Existence. Tracklist :
01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest
