Les news du 14 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2025 Thaumaturgy - Modder - Withering Soul - Funeral Vomit - Silent Tombs - Flesia - Imperial Domain
»
(Lien direct)
THAUMATURGY (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Plague Ritual" tiré de son nouveau disque Pestilential Hymns à paraître le 20 octobre sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Neuroticism Triumphant
2. The Oncologist's Hymn
3. The Shadow Approaches
4. Plague Ritual
5. Awaken Ares
6. Entropic Hegemony
7. An Ignominious End
8. Forced March

»
(Lien direct)
MODDER (Sludge/Doom, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus Destroying Ourselves for a Place in the Sun le 3 octobre chez Consouling Sounds et Lay Bare Recordings.

»
(Lien direct)
WITHERING SOUL (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Passage of the Arcane le 14 novembre via Liminal Dread Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Attrition Horizon
3. Grievance Eludes the Light
4. The Monolith Embodied
5. Gallery of the End
6. Trajectory
7. Among Covetous Eyes
8. Burden of the Valiant

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Upheaval of Necromancy qui sort le 19 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)

»
(Lien direct)
SILENT TOMBS (Doom/Death, Mexique) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Dissolve" issu de son premier long-format Mourning Hymns From Beyond prévu le 17 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. The Void Reflections Through The Looking Glass
2. Fade Away Journey (Echoes From Nowhere)
3. Eclipsed By Despair
4. Eternal Disillusion
5. An Autumn's Lament
6. Frozen Tears
7. The Death Beckoning
8. The Crimson Sun
9. The Abyssic Elegy
10. Dissolve
11. Drowned In Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
FLESIA (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Druck" extrait de son nouvel opus Achterbahnekstase à venir le 31 octobre via Cultkill Music. Tracklist :

01 Druck 11:23
02 Raserei 13:50
03 Im Kreis Nach Unten 14:35

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERIAL DOMAIN (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 14 novembre de son nouvel album Portentum. Tracklist :

01 History Repeating
02 The Die Is Cast
03 The Legacy
04 New World Order
05 Fragment Of A Dream
06 Portentum
07 Retribution
08 Into Oblivion
Thrasho Keyser
14 Septembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
