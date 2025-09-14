»

(Lien direct) SILENT TOMBS (Doom/Death, Mexique) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Dissolve" issu de son premier long-format Mourning Hymns From Beyond prévu le 17 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. The Void Reflections Through The Looking Glass

2. Fade Away Journey (Echoes From Nowhere)

3. Eclipsed By Despair

4. Eternal Disillusion

5. An Autumn's Lament

6. Frozen Tears

7. The Death Beckoning

8. The Crimson Sun

9. The Abyssic Elegy

10. Dissolve

11. Drowned In Oblivion