FUNERAL VOMIT (Death Metal, Colombie) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Upheaval of Necromancy qui sort le 19 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Intro (The Disentombment)
02. Upheaval of Necromancy
03. Sulphuric Regurgitation
04. Hematophagia
05. Interlude (Mortuary Ecstasy)
06. Winds of Exhumation
07. Altars of Doom
08. Cryptic Miasma Stench
09. Rancid Insorcism
10. Outro (Effluvia of the Mass Grave)
SILENT TOMBS (Doom/Death, Mexique) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Dissolve" issu de son premier long-format Mourning Hymns From Beyond prévu le 17 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Void Reflections Through The Looking Glass
2. Fade Away Journey (Echoes From Nowhere)
3. Eclipsed By Despair
4. Eternal Disillusion
5. An Autumn's Lament
6. Frozen Tears
7. The Death Beckoning
8. The Crimson Sun
9. The Abyssic Elegy
10. Dissolve
11. Drowned In Oblivion
