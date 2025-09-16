Les news du 16 Septembre 2025
|WOLVENNEST (Psychédélique/Ambient, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Procession prévu pour le 17 octobre via Consouling Sounds. "Décharné" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|On apprend le décès ce jour de TOMAS LINDBERG (At the Gates, Grotesque, Lock Up ...) des suites d'un cancer. Il avait 52 ans. RIP!
|
|MAUDITS (Post Rock Metal Instrumental, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel opus intitulé In Situ qui sortira le 7 novembre via Klonosphere. Il se découvre ici :
1 Leftovers
2 Fall Over
3 In Situ
4 Roads
5 Précipice Part III
6 Carré d'As -
7 Lev-Ken
|SEASON OF THE DEAD (All-Star Death Metal, Italie/USA) sortira son premier long-format Zombie Chronicles Vol. 1 Le 14 novembre sur Time To Kill Records. Line-up et détails :
John McEntee (Incantation) – Vocals
Fiore Stravino (Fulci) – Vocals
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) – Bass
Chuck Sherwood (Incantation) – Bass
Giacomo Anselmi (Goblin Legacy) – Guitars
Titta Tani (ex-Goblin, ex-Necrophagia) – Drums
1. Necromancy | Titta Tani: drums, keyboards / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar / Andrea Gianangeli: percussions
2. Then We'll Rise | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
3. Voodoo Ritual | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
4. Events Of Flesh | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
5. Open The Gates | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
6. The Other Side | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
7. Burning Moon Sickness | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
8. Bloodfreak | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
|NEFAS (Avant-garde Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Spiral Degradation" issu de son premier EP Oblation ov Obliteration paru en juin dernier en indépendant.
|WOUNDED IN FOREST (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Antihuman Artist le 5 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. The Growth
2. Take the Son of a Bitch
3. Virent Carnes
4. Godspeed Filthy Warrior
5. Altar of Needles
6. The Last Leg
|FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel opus For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling
|PENTHOS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Όλεθρος (Olethros)" extrait de son nouvel album Erevos à venir le 15 octobre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nekyia
2. Dancing Dead
3. Bloodstained Path
4. Όλεθρος (Olethros)
5. Thanatos
6. Charon
7. Lady in Black (Witch II)
8. Echoes of the Sanatorium
9. Forlorn Voyage
RIP Tomas Lindberg !
16/09/2025 16:31