»

(Lien direct) FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel opus For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Solarion's Wake

2. Pulsar

3. A Legend Of The Fall

4. Swear By The Moon

5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind

6. Brother Of Sleep

7. Starbeast

8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders

9. The Empress And The Foundling