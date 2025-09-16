chargement...

Les news du 16 Septembre 2025
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rippikoulu
 Rippikoulu - Musta Seremoni... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Fatherland Null
 Fatherland Null - Chaos Ech... (R)
Par scorie		   
Godsend
 Godsend - A Wayfarer's Tears (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Mind Trap (C)
Par Cujo		   
Messa
 Messa - The Spin (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Deapscufa
 Deapscufa - Spellbound (C)
Par Lestat		   
Impetuous Ritual
 Impetuous Ritual - Iniquito... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
Cancer Void
 Cancer Void - First Metasta... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mudvayne
 Mudvayne - The End Of All T... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
 Interview de STARLIT PYRE p... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Xxxav		   
Gruiiiik
 Gruiiiik - Ça parle de ta m... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Glare
 Glare - Sunset Funeral (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Alienator
 Alienator - Meat Locker (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Goath
 Goath - IV: Silencing The P... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Catasexual Urge Motivation
 Catasexual Urge Motivation ... (C)
Par BBB		   

Les news du 16 Septembre 2025

News
Wolvennest - Tomas Lindberg - Maudits - Season of the Dead - Nefas - Wounded in Forest - Firmament - Penthos
»
(Lien direct)
WOLVENNEST (Psychédélique/Ambient, Belgique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Procession prévu pour le 17 octobre via Consouling Sounds. "Décharné" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
On apprend le décès ce jour de TOMAS LINDBERG (At the Gates, Grotesque, Lock Up ...) des suites d'un cancer. Il avait 52 ans. RIP!

»
(Lien direct)
MAUDITS (Post Rock Metal Instrumental, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel opus intitulé In Situ qui sortira le 7 novembre via Klonosphere. Il se découvre ici :

1 Leftovers
2 Fall Over
3 In Situ
4 Roads
5 Précipice Part III
6 Carré d'As -
7 Lev-Ken

»
(Lien direct)
SEASON OF THE DEAD (All-Star Death Metal, Italie/USA) sortira son premier long-format Zombie Chronicles Vol. 1 Le 14 novembre sur Time To Kill Records. Line-up et détails :

John McEntee (Incantation) – Vocals
Fiore Stravino (Fulci) – Vocals
Dave Neabore (Dog Eat Dog) – Bass
Chuck Sherwood (Incantation) – Bass
Giacomo Anselmi (Goblin Legacy) – Guitars
Titta Tani (ex-Goblin, ex-Necrophagia) – Drums

1. Necromancy | Titta Tani: drums, keyboards / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar / Andrea Gianangeli: percussions
2. Then We'll Rise | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
3. Voodoo Ritual | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
4. Events Of Flesh | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
5. Open The Gates | F. Stravino: vocals / D. Neabore: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
6. The Other Side | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
7. Burning Moon Sickness | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar
8. Bloodfreak | J. McEntee: vocals / C. Sherwood: bass / Titta Tani: drums / Giacomo Anselmi: guitar

»
(Lien direct)
NEFAS (Avant-garde Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Spiral Degradation" issu de son premier EP Oblation ov Obliteration paru en juin dernier en indépendant.

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDED IN FOREST (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Antihuman Artist le 5 décembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. The Growth
2. Take the Son of a Bitch
3. Virent Carnes
4. Godspeed Filthy Warrior
5. Altar of Needles
6. The Last Leg

»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel opus For Centuries Alive prévu le 19 septembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Solarion's Wake
2. Pulsar
3. A Legend Of The Fall
4. Swear By The Moon
5. An Anthem For The Spotless Mind
6. Brother Of Sleep
7. Starbeast
8. Into The Realms Of Distant Wonders
9. The Empress And The Foundling

»
(Lien direct)
PENTHOS (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le morceau "Όλεθρος (Olethros)" extrait de son nouvel album Erevos à venir le 15 octobre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nekyia
2. Dancing Dead
3. Bloodstained Path
4. Όλεθρος (Olethros)
5. Thanatos
6. Charon
7. Lady in Black (Witch II)
8. Echoes of the Sanatorium
9. Forlorn Voyage
16 Septembre 2025
16 Septembre 2025

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
16/09/2025 16:31
RIP Tomas Lindberg !

