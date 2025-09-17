chargement...

Les news du 17 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2025 Carach Angren - Hooded Menace - Sadistic Goatmessiah - Impermanence - Waldgeflüster - Dead Heat
»
(Lien direct)
CARACH ANGREN (Black Metal Cinématographique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep intitulé The Cult Of Kariba qui sortira le 17 octobre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration qui sortira le 3 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Save A Prayer" (DURAN DURAN cover) se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SADISTIC GOATMESSIAH (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Violence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions et Fucking Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Iron Lungs (The Choirs of Hell)
2. The 7th Circle of Hell
3. Forces of Evil
4. Slaughter of the Gods
5. Messiah of Death and Doom
6. Witchfire
7. Curse of Eternal Winter
8. Stainless Steel
9. Euphoria of Death
10. Darkness and Evil

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERMANENCE (Technical Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Anicca le 16 octobre via Satanath Records et Sanatorio Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Sorrodise
3. From Mirage to Lust
4. Apocalypse
5. Spiritual War
6. Fugitive
7. Ascension Through Defiance
8. Crumbling




»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Crusade in the Dark" extrait de son nouveau double-album Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II à venir le 7 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklists :

Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass

Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Process Of Elimination le 10 octobre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "By My Will" :

01. Perpetual Punishment
02. Annihilation Nation
03. Hidebound
04. The Order
05. Enemy
06. Seventh Gate
07. DH Stomp
08. Solace Denied
09. By My Will
10. Process Of Elimination
11. Hatred Bestowed


Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
17 Septembre 2025

