CARACH ANGREN (Black Metal Cinématographique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son Ep intitulé The Cult Of Kariba qui sortira le 17 octobre via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Lachrymose Monuments Of Obscuration qui sortira le 3 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Save A Prayer" (DURAN DURAN cover) se découvre ici :
SADISTIC GOATMESSIAH (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Violence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions et Fucking Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Iron Lungs (The Choirs of Hell)
2. The 7th Circle of Hell
3. Forces of Evil
4. Slaughter of the Gods
5. Messiah of Death and Doom
6. Witchfire
7. Curse of Eternal Winter
8. Stainless Steel
9. Euphoria of Death
10. Darkness and Evil
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Crusade in the Dark" extrait de son nouveau double-album Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II à venir le 7 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklists :
Knochengesänge I
1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)
2. Bamberg, 20. Juni
3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt
4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos
5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)
6. Knochengesang
7. The Parting Glass
Knochengesänge II
1. Das Klagelied der Krähen
2. Frankfurt, 19. März
3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)
4. Crusade in the dark
5. In Lethes Fluten
6. Singing of Bones
7. The Parting Glass
Par Krokodil
