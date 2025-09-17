»

(Lien direct) WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Crusade in the Dark" extrait de son nouveau double-album Knochengesänge I et Knochengesänge II à venir le 7 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklists :



Knochengesänge I

1. Krähenpsalme (feat. Austin Lunn of Panopticon)

2. Bamberg, 20. Juni

3. Der kleinste König und sein Architekt

4. Von Hypnos und Thanatos

5. Lethe - Der Fluch des Schaffenden (feat. Alboin of Eïs)

6. Knochengesang

7. The Parting Glass



Knochengesänge II

1. Das Klagelied der Krähen

2. Frankfurt, 19. März

3. The Little King and His Architect (feat. Austin Lunn on drums)

4. Crusade in the dark

5. In Lethes Fluten

6. Singing of Bones

7. The Parting Glass



