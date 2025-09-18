»

(Lien direct) BIOHAZARD (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Divided We Fall prévu le 17 octobre via BLKIIBLK. Il s'agit de "Death of Me". Tracklist :



01. Fuck the System

02. Forsaken

03. Eyes on Six

04. Death of Me

05. Word to the Wise

06. Fight to be Free

07. War Inside Me

08. S.I.T.F.O.A.

09. Tear Down the Walls

10. I Will Overcome

11. Warriors



