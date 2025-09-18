Les news du 18 Septembre 2025
Les news du 18 Septembre 2025 Naevus - Barren Path - An Abstract Illusion - Umulamahri - Precious Blood - Biohazard - Mysthicon - Sad - Lamp Of Murmuur - Warrant - Lamp Of Murmuur
|NAEVUS (Doom Metal, Allemagne) propose son nouvel album Back Home en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Back Home
3. The Dead Don't Sleep
4. My Fire
5. Under A Different Sky
6. Ghost
7. Angels Never Come
8. Master Of Shiver
9. Free The Ravens Fly
|BARREN PATH (Grindcore avec des ex-Gridlink, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Horizonless" figurant sur son premier full-length Grieving dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
01. Whimpering Echo
02. Subversion record
03. Primordial Black
04. No Geneva
05. Isolation Wound
06. The Insufferable Weight
07. Relinquish
08. The Unreliable Narrator
09. Celestial Bleeding
10. Lunar Tear
11. Horizonless
12. In the End... The Gift is Death
|AN ABSTRACT ILLUSION (Atmospheric/Progressive Death Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Emmett" tiré de son nouvel opus The Sleeping City à paraître le 17 octobre via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Blackmurmur
2. No Dreams Beyond Empty Horizons
3. Like A Geyser Ever Erupting
4. Frost Flower
5. Emmett
6. Silverfields
7. The Sleeping City
|UMULAMAHRI (Death Metal avec entre autres des membres de Baring Teeth et Pyrrhon) sortira son premier EP Learning the Secrets of Acid le 1er octobre sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1) Rot Shall Rule The Oily Voids
2) Bursting With Life's True Fruit
3) VVVVRMS
4) Orifice Invocation
5) Leaked Photo Of Heaven
|PRECIOUS BLOOD (Doom Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Old Man Abaddon" issu de son premier long-format False Prophets qui sort le 29 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1) False Prophets
2) Bludgeoned & Charred
3) Footsteps of Babylon
4) Shadow of the Cross
5) Cemetery Burn
6) Old Man Abaddon
7) El Muerte
8) Whore’s Grave
|BIOHAZARD (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son nouvel album Divided We Fall prévu le 17 octobre via BLKIIBLK. Il s'agit de "Death of Me". Tracklist :
01. Fuck the System
02. Forsaken
03. Eyes on Six
04. Death of Me
05. Word to the Wise
06. Fight to be Free
07. War Inside Me
08. S.I.T.F.O.A.
09. Tear Down the Walls
10. I Will Overcome
11. Warriors
|MYSTHICON (Black/Death, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Bieśń en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Shapes
02. Unbearable Silence
03. We Are The Worms
04. Na Naszej Krwi
05. The Storyteller
06. Creation (Lux Occulta cover)
|SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Fullmoon's Bestial Awakening le 31 octobre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Rampage
2. Raison d'etre
3. Fury Long Lost
4. A Distant Farewell
5. All Come To An End
6. Die in Pain
7. When Memories Fade
8. Howling From The Shadows
|LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy le 14 novembre via Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :
1. The Fires of Seduction
2. Forest of Hallucinations
3. Hategate (The Dream-Master's Realm)
4. Reincarnation of a Witch
5. Angelic Vortex
6. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part I - Moondance
7. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part II - Twilight Orgasm
8. The Dreaming Prince in Ecstasy Part III - The Fall
9. A Brute Angel's Sorrow
|WARRANT (Power/Speed, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scream for Metal" qui clôture son nouvel album The Speed of Metal à venir le 10 octobre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :
01. Blood Moon Prelude
02. Cut into Pieces
03. Demons
04. Falling Down
05. Windy City (The Sweet cover)
06. Cry Out
07. Salvation
08. Regain the Fire
09. It's Up to You (re-recording)
10. Scream for Metal
