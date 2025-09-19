chargement...

30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
 30th Anniversary – An Amazi... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
PPCM #29 - Ces groupes "similaires à" que je préfère aux originaux
 PPCM #29 - Ces groupes "sim... (D)
Par MoM		   
Heruvim
 Heruvim - Mercator (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Pain Is ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2025
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rippikoulu
 Rippikoulu - Musta Seremoni... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Fatherland Null
 Fatherland Null - Chaos Ech... (R)
Par scorie		   
Godsend
 Godsend - A Wayfarer's Tears (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Live Report MOTOCULTOR 2025
 Live Report MOTOCULTOR 2025 - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Mind Trap (C)
Par Cujo		   
Messa
 Messa - The Spin (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Deapscufa
 Deapscufa - Spellbound (C)
Par Lestat		   
Impetuous Ritual
 Impetuous Ritual - Iniquito... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cancer Void
 Cancer Void - First Metasta... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mudvayne
 Mudvayne - The End Of All T... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
 Interview de STARLIT PYRE p... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Xxxav		   
Gruiiiik
 Gruiiiik - Ça parle de ta m... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 19 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 19 Septembre 2025 Suffering Hour - Dying Fetus - Mezzrow - Werewolves - Deteriorot
»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 3 octobre prochain sur Profound Lore Records un nouveau EP intitulé Impelling Rebirth. En voici uun premier extrait avec le titre "Revelation Of Mortality" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Impelling Rebirth
02. Anamnesis
03. Revelation Of Mortality
04. Incessant Dissent
05. Inexorable Downfall

»
(Lien direct)
Avant d'entamer sa prochaine tournée US, DYING FETUS (Brutal Death Metal, USA) vient de partager n nouveau morceau intitulé "Into The Cesspool". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MEZZROW (Thrash, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Embrace The Awakening qui sortira le 14 novembre via ROAR!. "Symphony Of Twisted Souls" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Ugliest Of All, le nouvel album de WEREWOLVES (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) sort aujourd'hui sur Back On Black. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "I Want To Be Offended" :

O1. Fools Of The Trade (Bandcamp)
02. I Want To Be Offended
03. Skullbattering (Bandcamp)
04. Unoriginal Sin
05. The Enshittification
06. Logorrea
07. Rats Versus Snakes (Bandcamp)
08. Slaves To The Blast
09. The Ugliest Of All

»
(Lien direct)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Awakening le 21 octobre prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "In Battle To Survive" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle To Survive
04. Horrors In An Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost In The Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From A Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. To Sleep
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
19 Septembre 2025

