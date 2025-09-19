SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 3 octobre prochain sur Profound Lore Records un nouveau EP intitulé Impelling Rebirth. En voici uun premier extrait avec le titre "Revelation Of Mortality" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Intitulé The Ugliest Of All, le nouvel album de WEREWOLVES (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) sort aujourd'hui sur Back On Black. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "I Want To Be Offended" :
O1. Fools Of The Trade (Bandcamp)
02. I Want To Be Offended
03. Skullbattering (Bandcamp)
04. Unoriginal Sin
05. The Enshittification
06. Logorrea
07. Rats Versus Snakes (Bandcamp)
08. Slaves To The Blast
09. The Ugliest Of All
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Awakening le 21 octobre prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "In Battle To Survive" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Awakening
02. The Flame
03. In Battle To Survive
04. Horrors In An Everlasting Nightmare
05. A Ghost In The Mirror
06. Deliver Us From Fiction
07. Haunting Images From A Past Life
08. Programmed By Fear
09. Winter Moon
10. In Silence
11. To Sleep
Par Sosthène
Par MoM
Par Sosthène
Par Sagamore
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Krokodil
Par scorie
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Cujo
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Xxxav
Par Lestat