(Lien direct) The Ugliest Of All, le nouvel album de WEREWOLVES (Brutal Death Metal, Australie) sort aujourd'hui sur Back On Black. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "I Want To Be Offended" :



O1. Fools Of The Trade (Bandcamp)

02. I Want To Be Offended

03. Skullbattering (Bandcamp)

04. Unoriginal Sin

05. The Enshittification

06. Logorrea

07. Rats Versus Snakes (Bandcamp)

08. Slaves To The Blast

09. The Ugliest Of All



