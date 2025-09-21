Les news du 21 Septembre 2025 News Les news du 21 Septembre 2025 Victimarum - Sunniva - Bretwaldas of Heathen Doom - Calcraft - Scorching Tomb - Constrict - Spiral Fracture - Black Soul Horde - Maahes » (Lien direct) VICTIMARUM (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Ilmestysten Kuningas" tiré de son premier long-format Seitsemän soihdun valossa à venir le 11 octobre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. Alkusoitto

2. Hovissa yön ruhtinaan

3. Tulenkantaja

4. Seitsemän soihdun valossa

5. Kuolemalle

6. Iäti vuoksesi

7. Verimyrsky

8. Välisoitto

9. Ilmestysten Kuningas





» (Lien direct) SUNNIVA (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier full-length Hypostasis via Svart Records. Tracklist :



1. Mercurial Bloodstreams

2. Peine Forte Et Dure

3. Valovaltimo

4. Opening the Key

5. Sun Funeral

6. Hung from the Sky



<a href="https://sunniva.bandcamp.com/album/hypostasis">Hypostasis de SUNNIVA</a>

» (Lien direct) BRETWALDAS OF HEATHEN DOOM (Heavy/Doom/Black Metal/Crust, Angleterre) va éditer son album Seven Bloodied Ramparts (2010) pour la première fois en vinyle le 14 novembre sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :



1. Welcome the Rider

2. Raising the Wind

3. A Handful of Dust

4. Flight of Curse

5. Grey Wolf

6. Rise

7. Smite



<a href="https://caligarirecords.bandcamp.com/album/seven-bloodied-ramparts-remastered">Seven Bloodied Ramparts (Remastered) de BRETWALDAS OF HEATHEN DOOM</a>

» (Lien direct) CALCRAFT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Reborn Through Torture le 21 novembre en numérique et le 30 janvier en physique chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



1. Satisfying Strangulation

2. Fuck Blade

3. Slovakian Carnage

4. Perpetually Stabbed

5. Interlude

6. Wolves Sight

7. Purest Pain

8. Carving Flesh

9. Outro





» (Lien direct) SCORCHING TOMB (Death Metal/Hardcore, Québec) propose en écoute le morceau "Diminished to Ashes" extrait de son premier long-format Ossuary dont la sortie est prévue pour le 24 octobre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Stalagmite Impalement

2. Skullcrush (feat. Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg)

3. Diminished to Ashes

4. Sanctum of Bones (Ossuary)

5. Sentenced to Rot

6. Feel the Blade feat. Primal Horde

7. Bloodlust Sacrifice

8. Expired Existence





» (Lien direct) CONSTRICT (Grind/Death, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Cattle" figurant sur son nouvel EP Kadavergehorsam qui sort le 3 octobre sur 7Degrees Records (Allemagne), Loner Cult Records (Belgique) et 783Label (UK). Tracklist :



01. Trapped

02. Rats

03. Bloom

04. Cattle

05. Purgatory

06. Mammon

07. Fight Back





» (Lien direct) SPIRAL FRACTURE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Soul Allegiance" tiré de son nouveau disque Grace in Decay prévu le 23 janvier chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



01. Derelicts of Delusion

02. Soul Allegiance

03. Defiance

04. Scars

05. Decapitated Lies

06. Chasm

07. Doldrums

08. Burning

09. Ctrl Alt Del

10. Relentless Dissonance





» (Lien direct) BLACK SOUL HORDE (Heavy/Power, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Lady of Shadows" issu de son nouvel opus Symphony of Chaos à venir le 31 octobre via Vinylstore.gr. Tracklist :



1. Lady Of Shadows

2. What The Night Invokes

3. In The Realm Of Silver Light

4. A Scream In The Snow

5. The Creatures Of The Night

6. Julian Graves

7. Wrath Of The Pharaohs

8. Death's Parade

9. Dance Of The Eternal





» (Lien direct) MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Magic Slave" extrait de son nouvel album Nechacha paru le 19 septembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :



1. Magic Slave

2. The Resurrection

3. Lord of the Underworld

4. Morbid Love

5. Cult of the Sun

6. The Crown and the Sceptre

7. Keeper of Secrets

8. Obsidian

9. Patron Saint of Pharaohs (feat. Lele Habel)

10. Medusa





