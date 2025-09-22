»

(Lien direct) ...Is Your Friend, le nouvel album de DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 7 novembre prochain sur Epitaph Records. EN voici un dernier extrait avec le clip de "Scared Of Everything And Nothing" :



01. Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow (YouTube)

02. Living In A Memory

03. Scared Of Everything And Nothing

04. Nothing But Love

05. Can't Be Bothered

06. Loudest In The Room

07. Nights Like These (YouTube)

08. Who's Having Fun? (YouTube)

09. Darkest Days

10. Until Next Time...



