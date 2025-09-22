ARCHAIC THORN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Malicious Spears qui sortira le 31 octobre via High Roller Records. "Conquering Spirits" se découvre ici :
ABYSMAL DESCENT (Death Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier album intitulé Dismal Thoughts le 31 octobre prochain sur Nuclear Winter Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Dismal Thoughts" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Discordant Calls
02. Labyrinth Of Distress
03. Death Rope
04. Dismal Thoughts
05. Obscured Visions
06. Fragmented Soul
07. Abyss Of Despair
08. Imaginal Horror
INRITVM (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier album intitulé Ex Nihilo Ad Nihilum le 3 octobre prochain sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Principles Of Forfeiture" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Principles Of Forfeiture
02. Falling Into Emptiness
03. Antimatter
04. Vacuum Vortex
05. Inexistent Remains
06. From Nothing To Nothingness
Intitulé ...Is Your Friend, le nouvel album de DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 7 novembre prochain sur Epitaph Records. EN voici un dernier extrait avec le clip de "Scared Of Everything And Nothing" :
01. Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow (YouTube)
02. Living In A Memory
03. Scared Of Everything And Nothing
04. Nothing But Love
05. Can't Be Bothered
06. Loudest In The Room
07. Nights Like These (YouTube)
08. Who's Having Fun? (YouTube)
09. Darkest Days
10. Until Next Time...
TENEBRO (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Una Lama d'Argento d'ici la fin de l'année sur Time To Kill Records. En attendant un premier extrait, en voici l'illustration et le tracklisting :
01. Inferno
02. L’angelo Caduto Tra Le Luci Del Teatro
03. Impiccata
04. Sangue Sui Muri
05. Lo Specchio… Omicida
06. Il Corpo Come Spartito
07. Piume Rosse
08. Appare a la Bambola, Poi La Lama
09. Larve Affamate
10. Nel Sonno Della Veggente
11. Jennifer
