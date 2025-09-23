Les news du 23 Septembre 2025
News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2025 Enthroned - Scheusal - Codex Nero - Leucotome
|»
|SCHEUSAL (Black/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Fressfeind le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Scheusal
2. Draugr
3. Hammerschlag & Sichelschnitt
4. Wolfshunger
5. Wurzelgift & Wahn
6. Fressfeind
7. Im Reich der Bestie
8. Stahlvögel
9. Schwarzer Biss
|
|»
|CODEX NERO (Death/Black, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ordo Acherontis chez Liber Khaos Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ordo Acherontia
2. Death as Metamorphosis
3. Ignis Maledicto
4. Abhorrent Death Eater
5. Tenebris Amenti
6. The Omen Heralds
7. Let the Darkness Reborn
8. Emissary
|
|»
|LEUCOTOME (Death Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie de son premier long-format au premier semestre 2026. En attendant vous pouvez écouter sa première démo Lumped Cuts of Offal parue en mars dernier via Gurgling Gore et Grindfather Productions.
|
