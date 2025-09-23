chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
553 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 22 Septembre 2025
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   
30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
 30th Anniversary – An Amazi... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Heruvim
 Heruvim - Mercator (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Today Is The Day
 Today Is The Day - Pain Is ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2025
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Rippikoulu
 Rippikoulu - Musta Seremoni... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Fatherland Null
 Fatherland Null - Chaos Ech... (R)
Par scorie		   
Godsend
 Godsend - A Wayfarer's Tears (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Inhuman Condition
 Inhuman Condition - Mind Trap (C)
Par Cujo		   
Messa
 Messa - The Spin (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Deapscufa
 Deapscufa - Spellbound (C)
Par Lestat		   
Impetuous Ritual
 Impetuous Ritual - Iniquito... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Cancer Void
 Cancer Void - First Metasta... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mudvayne
 Mudvayne - The End Of All T... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
 Interview de STARLIT PYRE p... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Vulvectomy
 Vulvectomy - Aberrant Vagin... (C)
Par Xxxav		   
Gruiiiik
 Gruiiiik - Ça parle de ta m... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 23 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2025 Scheusal - Codex Nero - Leucotome
»
(Lien direct)
SCHEUSAL (Black/Punk, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Fressfeind le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Scheusal
2. Draugr
3. Hammerschlag & Sichelschnitt
4. Wolfshunger
5. Wurzelgift & Wahn
6. Fressfeind
7. Im Reich der Bestie
8. Stahlvögel
9. Schwarzer Biss

»
(Lien direct)
CODEX NERO (Death/Black, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ordo Acherontis chez Liber Khaos Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ordo Acherontia
2. Death as Metamorphosis
3. Ignis Maledicto
4. Abhorrent Death Eater
5. Tenebris Amenti
6. The Omen Heralds
7. Let the Darkness Reborn
8. Emissary

»
(Lien direct)
LEUCOTOME (Death Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie de son premier long-format au premier semestre 2026. En attendant vous pouvez écouter sa première démo Lumped Cuts of Offal parue en mars dernier via Gurgling Gore et Grindfather Productions.
Thrasho Keyser
23 Septembre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner
Conflict State Design
2021 - Starving Light Collective		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dome Runner
Conflict State Design
Lire la chronique
Gjendød
Svekkelse
Lire la chronique
Lord Valtgryftåke
Hordes Of The Blackwinds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
Maleficium - Part 2
Lire la chronique
Bergsvriden
I haggans afton
Lire la chronique
Majestic Major
The Belfry of the Wasteland...
Lire la chronique
Venymysgourvleydh / Collier d'Ombre
Thunder Of War Forlorn (Spl...
Lire la chronique
Heresie
Balades Catarthiques Aux Se...
Lire la chronique
Gnaw Their Tongues
The Genesis of Light
Lire la chronique
Heruvim
Mercator
Lire la chronique
30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
Ayreon
Lire le live report
Ashen
Leave The Flesh Behind
Lire la chronique
Today Is The Day
Pain Is A Warning
Lire la chronique
Reverence To Paroxysm
Lux Morte
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Night's Darkened Knells
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Rippikoulu
Musta Seremonia (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Intrepid
Juxtaposition
Lire la chronique
Live Report MOTOCULTOR 2025
Lire le podcast
Godsend
A Wayfarer's Tears
Lire la chronique
Early Graves
We: The Guillotine
Lire la chronique
Malformed
Confinement Of Flesh
Lire la chronique
Inhuman Condition
Mind Trap
Lire la chronique
Iron Lung
White Glove Test
Lire la chronique
Der Weg einer Freiheit
Innern
Lire la chronique
Cancer Void
First Metastasis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mudvayne
The End Of All Things To Come
Lire la chronique
Impetuous Ritual
Iniquitous Barbarik Synthesis
Lire la chronique
Interview de STARLIT PYRE pour l'Ep "Veins Of Sulfur"
Lire l'interview
Starlit Pyre
Veins Of Sulfur (EP)
Lire la chronique