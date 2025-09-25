AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Skinwalker" issu de son nouveau disque Dark Night of the Soul prévu demain en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Shivelight
02. The Lucent Sun
03. Skinwalker
04. Dark Night of the Soul
05. Destitution
06. King From Within
07. Throe
08. Serfitude
09. The Queen Who Wept
10. 'Til Daylight Dies
11. From the Ashes
CRUENTATION (Black/Death, USA) offre son premier long-format Damned Fallen Angels en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
01. Horrible Manuscript
02. Thy Broken Apostle
03. Impudent Robberies
04. Prayers and Piss
05. Snake of Knowledge
06. Presbyter
07. Master's Perversity
08. Chaos and Old Night
09 Damned Fallen Angels
10. Dagger in My Heart
VOID OF SLEEP (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Of a Demon In My View" extrait de son nouvel opus The Abyss Into Which We All Have to Stare à venir le 17 octobre sur Aural Music. Tracklist :
1. Dark Gift
2. Omens From Nothingness
3. Misfortune Teller
4. Lullaby of Woe
5. From An Unborn Mother
6. Phantoms of Nihil
7. Of A Demon In My View
