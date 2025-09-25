Les news du 25 Septembre 2025 News Les news du 25 Septembre 2025 Kvad - After Earth - Dunes of Ash - Cruentation - Void of Sleep - Wintereve » (Lien direct) KVAD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Sort Skogsmesse le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Et Lys Slukkes

2. Storm

3. En Sti Mot Nord

4. Min Natt

5. Ferden i Det Graa

6. Hør Natten Kaller

7. Sort Skogsmesse





» (Lien direct) AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Skinwalker" issu de son nouveau disque Dark Night of the Soul prévu demain en indépendant. Tracklist :



01. Shivelight

02. The Lucent Sun

03. Skinwalker

04. Dark Night of the Soul

05. Destitution

06. King From Within

07. Throe

08. Serfitude

09. The Queen Who Wept

10. 'Til Daylight Dies

11. From the Ashes





» (Lien direct) DUNES OF ASH (Black Metal) propose son premier longue-durée The Fall of the Seven Sisters en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. The Eye of the Seraphic Void

2. Womb of the Abyssal Dawn

3. Sorrow's Eternal Flame

4. Antlers of the Celestial Stag

5. Tempest of the Forbidden

6. War Hymn of the Wounded Star

7. The Mortal's Shame





» (Lien direct) CRUENTATION (Black/Death, USA) offre son premier long-format Damned Fallen Angels en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



01. Horrible Manuscript

02. Thy Broken Apostle

03. Impudent Robberies

04. Prayers and Piss

05. Snake of Knowledge

06. Presbyter

07. Master's Perversity

08. Chaos and Old Night

09 Damned Fallen Angels

10. Dagger in My Heart





» (Lien direct) VOID OF SLEEP (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Of a Demon In My View" extrait de son nouvel opus The Abyss Into Which We All Have to Stare à venir le 17 octobre sur Aural Music. Tracklist :



1. Dark Gift

2. Omens From Nothingness

3. Misfortune Teller

4. Lullaby of Woe

5. From An Unborn Mother

6. Phantoms of Nihil

7. Of A Demon In My View





» (Lien direct) WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom/Death, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Birth of Tragedy. Tracklist :



1. Like Shadows We Wander in the Night

2. Revel in Solitude

3. Odium

4. A Wreath of Roses

5. Fading Light

6. Dead Memories Torn

7. Grief Eternal



<a href="https://wintereve.bandcamp.com/album/birth-of-tragedy">Birth Of Tragedy de Wintereve</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 24 Septembre 2025

Sepulchral - Kreator - Sortilège - Afsky

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE