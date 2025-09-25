chargement...

Les news du 25 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2025 Uaar - Deos - Blood Red Throne - Flagelo - Violent Testimony - Lugubrious Garment - Kvad - After Earth - Dunes of Ash - Cruentation - Void of Sleep - Wintereve
»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Siltskin le 5 décembre via Soulseller Records. Le tracklisting se découvre ici :

1. Scraping Out The Cartilage
2. Beneath The Means
3. Husk In The Grain
4. Necrolysis
5. Anodyne Rust
6. Vestigial Remnants
7. Vermicular Heritage
8. On These Bones
9. Marrow Of The Earth

»
(Lien direct)
FLAGELO (Death/Black, Colombie) sortira son premier EP Insaciable (avril 2025) en physique le 31 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records (CD & LP) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Insaciable
2. Viral
3. Rey de Nada
4. Historia Animal
5. Eslabón

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENT TESTIMONY (Grind/Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 17 octobre de son premier full-length Aggravate. Tracklist :

1. God Complex Massacre
2. Piss Vomit Acid Corrosion
3. Isolation Torture
4. Perpetual Self-Execution
5. Cognitive Behavioral Restructuring
6. Flashbang Celebration
7. Mass Hysteria
8. Coercive Doctrines
9. Psychotic Episode
10. Left To Rot
11. Death Sentence Serenade
12. Insectual Penetration
13. Rider In The Night
14. Counterfeit
15. Obligatory Manifestation Of Infinite Grind
16. Aggravating Circumstances
17. Algorithmic Witch Hunt
18. Idiocracy Of Daily Life
19. S.O.W.
20. DrinkFightFuck (Blood Duster Cover)
21. Hit N' Run

»
(Lien direct)
LUGUBRIOUS GARMENT (Death/Black, Italie), le nouveau projet de Gabriele Gramaglia (Cosmic Putrefaction, Vertebra Atlantis, Turris Eburnea ...) sortira sa première démo Demo MMXXV le 31 octobre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Vengeful Intransigence
2. Emanations of Impure Deities
3. Eternal Scars and Imperative Backfires

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KVAD (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Sort Skogsmesse le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Et Lys Slukkes
2. Storm
3. En Sti Mot Nord
4. Min Natt
5. Ferden i Det Graa
6. Hør Natten Kaller
7. Sort Skogsmesse

»
(Lien direct)
AFTER EARTH (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Skinwalker" issu de son nouveau disque Dark Night of the Soul prévu demain en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Shivelight
02. The Lucent Sun
03. Skinwalker
04. Dark Night of the Soul
05. Destitution
06. King From Within
07. Throe
08. Serfitude
09. The Queen Who Wept
10. 'Til Daylight Dies
11. From the Ashes

»
(Lien direct)
DUNES OF ASH (Black Metal) propose son premier longue-durée The Fall of the Seven Sisters en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Eye of the Seraphic Void
2. Womb of the Abyssal Dawn
3. Sorrow's Eternal Flame
4. Antlers of the Celestial Stag
5. Tempest of the Forbidden
6. War Hymn of the Wounded Star
7. The Mortal's Shame

»
(Lien direct)
CRUENTATION (Black/Death, USA) offre son premier long-format Damned Fallen Angels en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

01. Horrible Manuscript
02. Thy Broken Apostle
03. Impudent Robberies
04. Prayers and Piss
05. Snake of Knowledge
06. Presbyter
07. Master's Perversity
08. Chaos and Old Night
09 Damned Fallen Angels
10. Dagger in My Heart

»
(Lien direct)
VOID OF SLEEP (Stoner/Sludge, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Of a Demon In My View" extrait de son nouvel opus The Abyss Into Which We All Have to Stare à venir le 17 octobre sur Aural Music. Tracklist :

1. Dark Gift
2. Omens From Nothingness
3. Misfortune Teller
4. Lullaby of Woe
5. From An Unborn Mother
6. Phantoms of Nihil
7. Of A Demon In My View

»
(Lien direct)
WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom/Death, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album Birth of Tragedy. Tracklist :

1. Like Shadows We Wander in the Night
2. Revel in Solitude
3. Odium
4. A Wreath of Roses
5. Fading Light
6. Dead Memories Torn
7. Grief Eternal
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
25 Septembre 2025

