(Lien direct) TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Black/Death/Noise, Inde) sort aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions son nouvel EP Cyber-Tantric Paradigm of Radical Sri-Vidya. Tracklist :



1. Multi-Armed Bellicosity Of Babalon-Durga Riding On The Xeno-Beast Of Grand Apocalypse To Trigger The Outbreak Of A Pan-Dimensional Holy Pogrom

2. Techno-Tehomic Invocation Of Malignant Shadow Shakti On The World.Wide.Web. Of Internet

3. Astro-Theological Gomaya Initiation With The Sacred Excretion Of Hawking Radiation Emitting From The Universe's Anus



