Les news du 26 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2025 Messa - Centinex - Tetragrammacide - Deos - Immortal Fate - Putrevore - Kaksonen - Gjendød - Heraldic Blaze - Katakomba - Kingdom - Aduanten - DET - Morke - Uaar - Armoured Knight - Perdition Temple - Embraced By Darkness
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le dernier clip de MESSA (Doom Metal / Rock, Italie) pour son titre "Reveal" tiré de son dernier album The Spin paru en avril dernier sur Metal Blade Records :

01. Void Meridian
02. At Races (YouTube)
03. Fire On The Roof (YouTube)
04. Immolation
05. The Dress
06. Reveal
07. Thicker Blood

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé With Guts And Glory, le nouvel album de CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 7 novembre prochain sur Black Lion Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Your Religion Dies Tonight" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Becoming
02. Your Religon Dies Tonight
03. Gods Of Guilt
04. I Am The Way
05. Masterpiece In Flesh
06. In My Dreams
07. Symphony Of Screams
08. Sorrowtears

»
(Lien direct)
TETRAGRAMMACIDE (Black/Death/Noise, Inde) sort aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions son nouvel EP Cyber-Tantric Paradigm of Radical Sri-Vidya. Tracklist :

1. Multi-Armed Bellicosity Of Babalon-Durga Riding On The Xeno-Beast Of Grand Apocalypse To Trigger The Outbreak Of A Pan-Dimensional Holy Pogrom
2. Techno-Tehomic Invocation Of Malignant Shadow Shakti On The World.Wide.Web. Of Internet
3. Astro-Theological Gomaya Initiation With The Sacred Excretion Of Hawking Radiation Emitting From The Universe's Anus

»
(Lien direct)
DEOS (Roman Extreme Metal, France) sortira son nouveau disque Augustus Omnipotens le 5 décembre chez Wormholedeath Records. Tracklist :

01 – In Aeternam
02 – Octavianus
03 – Caesar Divi Filius
04 – Gladium Stringere
05 – Triuvirat
06 – Dura Lex Sed Lex
07 – Mortem Proditorum
08 – Mylae Invicta
09 – Dedecus Magni Lepidi
10 – Ultimum Bellum
11 – Pax Romana

»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL FATE (Death/Grind, USA) va rééditer son seul et unique full-length Beautiful (2000) le 14 octobre chez Xtreem aux formats CD, LP et K7. Tracklist :

01. Healer
02. Sliding Panels
03. Greed
04. Love Battery
05. Outro
06. Intro / Voodoo
07. Shadows
08. Yesterday
09. Aside
10. Pompei

»
(Lien direct)
PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Espagne/Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Unending Rotting Cycle le 11 novembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. No Mourning the Grace
2. Morbid Procession
3. Subterranean Paths to the Temples
4. Beneath These Graves
5. Mortal Ways of the Flesh
6. Unending Rotting Cycle
7. They Worship Disarray
8. Cult of the Tentacle
9. The Cradle Replaced by the Grave

»
(Lien direct)
KAKSONEN (Progressif Thrash/Slusge, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Perisyntinen" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Valo-olento à venir le 17 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Vastavoimat
02. Kaikki maailman paha
03. Perisyntinen
04. Nälkämaa
05. Kaikki maailman kauneus
06. Kauas pois
07. Ikuinen
08. Manaaja

»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège) sort ce jour sur Osmose Productions son nouvel album Svekkelse. Trackist :

1. Lykkens bortgang [3:32]
2. Maktens sødme[3:42]
3. Uten nåde [4:42]
4. En staur i hjertet [8:16]
5. En elv av kjøtt [4:34]
6. Likvekkelsen [5:43]
7. Med fjell av åte [4:20]
8. Den falske råte [7:13]

»
(Lien direct)
HERALDIC BLAZE (Black Metal, USA/Norvège) sortira son premier long-format le 31 octobre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Dawn of The Luminary
2. The Proffered Word
3. Monument of Will
4. Steel Sun Bleeds Gold
5. Harken the Peals of May
6. Locustial Wind
7. Heirs of Golden Days
8. The Slaying of Ophis
9. The Last Procession of the Golden King
10. An Ignoble End

»
(Lien direct)
KATAKOMBA (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Mori in Absentia" tiré de son nouvel opus The Second Death qui sort le 10 octobre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Aquelarre
2. Atropos
3. To Sow Dragons Teeth
4. Amour Fou / The Second Death
5. Mori in Absentia
6. Asmodea
7. Anhelo
8. Saturn Devouring His Son / Vomitorium

»
(Lien direct)
KINGDOM (Death Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Primeval Cult of Strength in the Womb of Suffer en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Behold Thy Light Dying [3:00]
2. Przedwieczny kult sily [3:44]
3. Exterminatus [3:14]
4. Her Last Stand [3:33]
5. Ruiny ludzkosci [3:22]
6. Flame of Death [3:38]
7. Womb of Suffer [3:03]
8. Sadness in Existence [2:19]
9. Devils' Warmonger [2:59]
10. Blood God [4:10]
11. Lunatic of God's Creation (Deicide cover) [4:39]

»
(Lien direct)
ADUANTEN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute le morceau "Grace of Departure" issu de son nouvel EP Apocryphal Verse dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 octobre chez Nameless Grave Records. Tracklist :

1. Cerulean Dream
2. Decameron
3. Grace of Departure
4. The Weakening Sovereign
5. The Drowning Tide
6. Sullen Cadence
7. The Corpses of Summer
8. Palace of Ruin

»
(Lien direct)
DET (Speed/Death/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Catacomb" extrait de son premier longue-durée Destructive Elite Terror à paraître le 17 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Annihilation
03. Catacomb
04. Strike
05. Nosferatu
06. Impaler
07. Sinister
08. Vengeance
09. Bloodshed
10. Cruel
11. Possessor
12. Serpentine
13. Destructive Elite Terror

»
(Lien direct)
MORKE (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ashes of Feudalism" extrait de son nouvel album To Carry On à venir le 10 octobre via True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Sublymed Respair
2. Falling Leaves
3. Ashes of Feudalism
4. Myne Owne Hertis Rote
5. Coup d'oeil
6. Viola Odorata
7. Crystalline Firmament
8. Wisterian Arbor
9. To Carry On

»
(Lien direct)
UAAR (Blackened D-Beat/Hardcore, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format Galger og brann le 17 octobre sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

Alt Skal Brenne
Tusen Rep
Overalt
Galgeås
Ingenting Laert
Hammeren
Håpet Forsvinner
Den Siste
De Morke Dager
Dolken
Allerede Her

»
(Lien direct)
ARMOURED KNIGHT (Heavy/Speed, Chili) propose en écoute le titre "Endless Light" issu de son premier longue-durée The Quest for the Sacred Melody prévu le 17 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wielders of Dark Wisdom
2. Age of Speeches
3. Endless Light
4. Forgotten Grace
5. Run From Here
6. Oath of the Sacred Melody
7. Behind the Mask
8. Guardians of the Stargates

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Malign Apotheosis le 28 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Resurrect Damnation
2. Kingdoms of the Bloodstained
3. Purging Conflagration
4. Death Insurrection
5. Malign Apotheosis
6. Agony Unto Revelation
7. Bellum ab Infernum
8. Fell Sorcery

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACED BY DARKNESS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier full-length Ex Inferis le 31 octobre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

Tenebrae
Black Mass
Enlightened By The Flames
Death March
Darkness Awaits
Black Flames Of Blasphemy
Diabolis
Lord Of Darkness
Messenger Of Satan
Gospel Of Deception
Punishment In Hell
Mortuus
26 Septembre 2025

