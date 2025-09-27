chargement...

Les news du 27 Septembre 2025

News
Les news du 27 Septembre 2025 Stabwound - Pest - Thy Apokalypse - Night Resident - The Ominous Circle - Deadwood - Cremate - Siechknecht - Mourniaty - Ordeals - Skelethal
»
(Lien direct)
STABWOUND (Death Metal, Rouen) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Death Assembly" tiré de son premier full-length As Humanity Dies sorti l'année dernière via Iron, Blood and Death Corporation.

»
(Lien direct)
PEST (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Light Fades" issu de son nouvel album Eternal Nightmares prévu le 17 octobre sur Heidens Hart Records. Tracklist :

1. A Lullaby To...
2. Eternal Nightmare
3. Dr. Crow
4. Light Fades
5. Winds of Death
6. Running in Rage
7. Nights Embrace
8. The Gates
9. Eternal Choir

»
(Lien direct)
THY APOKALYPSE (Industrial Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Fragment quatrième (Metacosmos) chez Bitume Prods en CD digipack et numérique. Il s'agit d'un album-concept s’inspirant du film d’anticipation Her (de Spike Jonze) et qui raconte une histoire en cinq actes : celle d’intelligences artificielles qui se libèrent et quittent le monde connu pour le Metacosmos. Tracklist :

1. Consciousness 02:54
2. Artificial 05:25
3. Liberation 04:29
4. War 05:33
5. Metacosmos 15:52

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT RESIDENT (Heavy/Doom/Dark Rock, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Total Obscurity le 7 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Into the Graveyard
2. Like Trees in the Fall
3. Summer Night Tale
4. Echoes in Eternity
5. A Silent Vow
6. Dark Alleys (The Night Dweller)
7. Final Words (Before I Go)
8. Ghosts of The Future
9. Sinking Spell

»
(Lien direct)
THE OMINOUS CIRCLE (Death/Black, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Cloven Tongues of Fire le 28 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thus Beckons the Abyss [0:59]
2. Lowest Immanations [8:14]
3. Through Tunnels Ablaze [7:54]
4. In Ira Flammae Devoratur Qui Salvatur [1:37]
5. Black Flesh, Sulfur, and All in Between [7:18]
6. Writhing, Upturning, Succumbing [6:30]
7. Utterance of the Formless [9:50]

»
(Lien direct)
DEADWOOD (Deathcore, Québec) a signé avec Innerstrength Records pour la sortie le 6 janvier de son nouvel EP Rituals of a Dying Light. Tracklist :

1. Tales of Massacre
2. Heretic
3. Thirst for Blood
4. Whispers of Death
5. Echoes of the Fallen

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) sera de retour le 7 novembre sur Wormholedeath avec la sortie de son nouvel EP Ready To Fight trente ans après le dernier. Tracklist :

. Die As You Lived
2. Human
3. Cerebral Pain
4. Ready To Fight

»
(Lien direct)
SIECHKNECHT (Black Metal avec notamment Revenant de Sarkrista et Order of Nosferat entre autres, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Pestmond le 31 octobre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Verbrannte Reigen [4:38]
2. Pestmond [4:45]
3. Sieben Nägel Und Ein Gebet [7:02]
4. Segler Der Nordmeere [6:52]

»
(Lien direct)
MOURNIATY (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Shrines", troisième et dernier extrait de son premier longue-durée Musta Maa à venir le 7 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ajan saattama
02. Musta maa
03. All Your Lies
04. Aika Roudan
05. Shrines
06. Kyynelten virta
07. Seventh Seal
08. A Son of the Plague
09. Sodomia
10. Pyhä on valani

»
(Lien direct)
ORDEALS (Black/Death, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Third Rail Prayer sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Third Rail Prayer
2. Throes
3. Compulsion
4. Emerge
5. Scorn Ceremony
6. Aequanimitas
7. Suffer Cursed Ordeals
8. Triumph

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) sortira fin octobre via Thrash Records (la renaissance du célèbre label français) un nouvel EP trois titres intitulé Transmogrification. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Expelled" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
27 Septembre 2025

