Les news du 1 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2025 Hammerfilosofi - Fate's Hand - Ribspreader - Olesin - Valontuoja - Heteropsy - Death Yell - Fessus
»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Funeral Veil" extrait de son nouvel album Signum à paraître le 31 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]

»
(Lien direct)
FATE'S HAND (Epic Heavy Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau "The Cosmic Ash" tiré de son premier full-length Steel, Fire & Ice qui sort le 14 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Quest Spirit
2. Fount Of All Waters
3. Woven In Space And Time
4. In The Draugr Deeps
5. Fire Reigns Once More
6. Starforger
7. The Cosmic Ash
8. Stallion Of Sky And Seas

»
(Lien direct)
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouveau disque As Gods Devour chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. As Gods Devour
2. The Pig in You
3. Cold Dead World
4. Massgrave Madness
5. Rotten Soil Serenade
6. Punish You
7. As Corpses Cry
8. Feeder Bleeder
9. Deadhunter

»
(Lien direct)
OLESIN (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira sa première démo le 31 octobre via Devoted Art Propaganda. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III

»
(Lien direct)
VALONTUOJA (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Välikappale" issu de son nouvel opus Tulesta syntynyt prévu le 14 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Palaneiden Kasvojen Maa
2. Ympyrä Joka Syö Itseään
3. Kameleontti
4. Aurinkoroihun Kirous
5. Välikappale
6. Asiat Jotka On Tähtiin Kirjoitettu
7. Sinä Vastaat Teoistasi
8. Korvessa On Kotini
9. Kun Kaikki Muu Vaikenee

»
(Lien direct)
HETEROPSY (Doom/Death, Japon) a mis en ligne le morceau "Memento Mori" extrait de son premier longue-durée Embalming à venir le 31 octobre chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dawning (Intro)
2. Pandemonium Alter
3. The Sodomizer
4. Asphyxia
5. Memento Mori
6. Seventh Damnation
7. Methadone
8. Old Friends

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH YELL (Death/Black, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Demons of Lust le 28 novembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Overture
2. The Parish
3. Offering to the Priest
4. Predatory Preacher
5. Conjuring Asmodeus' Seed
6. The Unholy See
7. Seal of Confession
8. Bastards of God
9. Altar Servers' Wrath
10. Finale

»
(Lien direct)
FESSUS (Death Metal, Autriche) sortira son premier long-format Subcutaneous Tomb le 26 novembre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pointless Anguish [6:47]
2. Asphyxiate in Exile [4:18]
3. Cries from the Ether [7:14]
4. The Depths of Lividity [4:56]
5. Yizkor [6:37]
6. Living Funeral [5:24]
Thrasho Keyser
1 Octobre 2025

