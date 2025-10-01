»

(Lien direct) FATE'S HAND (Epic Heavy Metal, Australie) a posté le morceau "The Cosmic Ash" tiré de son premier full-length Steel, Fire & Ice qui sort le 14 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Quest Spirit

2. Fount Of All Waters

3. Woven In Space And Time

4. In The Draugr Deeps

5. Fire Reigns Once More

6. Starforger

7. The Cosmic Ash

8. Stallion Of Sky And Seas



