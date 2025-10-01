HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Funeral Veil" extrait de son nouvel album Signum à paraître le 31 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Dance Above the Abyss [6:31]
2. Falling Monuments [6:16]
3. My Blood is my Voice [6:39]
4. Centuries [4:17]
5. Funeral Veil [6:24]
6. The Destroyer of Worlds [5:32]
7. Meta-morphobic (The Infamous Lord of Shadows) [5:31]
8. Premonitions Long Forgotten [6:40]
VALONTUOJA (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Välikappale" issu de son nouvel opus Tulesta syntynyt prévu le 14 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Palaneiden Kasvojen Maa
2. Ympyrä Joka Syö Itseään
3. Kameleontti
4. Aurinkoroihun Kirous
5. Välikappale
6. Asiat Jotka On Tähtiin Kirjoitettu
7. Sinä Vastaat Teoistasi
8. Korvessa On Kotini
9. Kun Kaikki Muu Vaikenee
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Raimondakis
Par MoM
Par Sosthène