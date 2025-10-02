Les news du 2 Octobre 2025
Les news du 2 Octobre 2025 Infernal Presence - Speedclaw - Constrict - Sothoris - Binah - Araphel - El Muerto - My Darkest Hate - Demiurgus
|INFERNAL PRESENCE (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier album Fiery Paths le 26 novembre sur Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Into the Obscure [2:32]
2. Eternal Exodus [4:44]
3. Tomb Procession [5:15]
4. Beyond the Blackness [5:36]
5. Souls of Unlight [4:59]
6. Infernal Presence [5:24]
|SPEEDCLAW (Speed/Heavy, Croatie) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Allnighter" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Stardust dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Tonight
2. Allnighter
3. Queen of the Night
4. Nightwatch
5. Fly High
6. Crystal Light
7. White Town Rider
8. The Curse Never Dies
|CONSTRICT (Grind/Death, Allemagne) propose en écoute à cette adresse son nouvel EP Kadavergehorsam à paraître demain via 7Degrees Records, Loner Cult Records et 783Label. Tracklist :
01. Trapped
02. Rats
03. Bloom
04. Cattle
05. Purgatory
06. Mammon
07. Fight Back
|SOTHORIS (Black/Death, Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Domus Omnium Mortuorum en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Fetzner Death Records et ADG Records. Tracklist :
01. Wieczornica
02. Szkarłat
03. Lawa
04. Byłem Faustem
05. Dzieci Diabła
06. Pro Memoria
07. Dym
08. Piętno
|BINAH (Death Metal, Angleterre) a posté le morceau "Mount Morphine" tiré de son nouvel opus Ónkos qui sort le 31 octobre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mount Morphine [23:00]
2. The After Evermath [20:21]
|ARAPHEL (Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Scentless Epoch" issu de son premier long-format The Endchanter prévu le 31 octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Endchanter [7:28]
2. Old Comet Transition [6:02]
3. Elysian Fields Ablaze [6:10]
4. Scentless Epoch [4:32]
5. A Meaning Quest - The Smile of Sisyphus [5:04]
6. Tempus Edax Rerum [2:38]
7. The Song of Araphel [6:24]
|Le one-man band EL MUERTO (Black/Death, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Wolves of Den Haag" extrait de son premier EP Lost and Amsterdamned à paraître le 21 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Enthroned in the Tower of Shadows (The Witch)
2. Ghosts of Torment
3. Lich King
4. A Song for Ran
5. Blood Crypt
6. Wolves of Den Haag
|MY DARKEST HATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rust and Bones le 7 novembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :
Rust
Vengeance My Brother
Deceiver
Sinister Warfare
He Who Never Sleeps
Flammenland
King of Slaves
From Ruins I Rise
When the Abyss Opens
Our Legion, Our Pride
|DEMIURGUS (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier album intitulé Equilibrio le 31 octobre prochain sur Awakening Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Maldito creador" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Extremaunción
03. Saberse Mortal (Pt. 1)
04. Silente Vacío Infernal
05. Dispossessed
06. Maldito Creador
07. Equilibrio
08. Alienación Total
09. Melancholia
10. Far from Life
