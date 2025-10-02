»

MY DARKEST HATE (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rust and Bones le 7 novembre sur Massacre Records. Tracklist :



Rust

Vengeance My Brother

Deceiver

Sinister Warfare

He Who Never Sleeps

Flammenland

King of Slaves

From Ruins I Rise

When the Abyss Opens

Our Legion, Our Pride



