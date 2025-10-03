Les news du 3 Octobre 2025
Les news du 3 Octobre 2025 Jester Majesty - Modder - Scythe Beast - Suffering Hour - Degraved - Diocletian
|JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Technical Thrash/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "When Numbers Speak", deuxième extrait de son premier long-format Infinite Measure à venir le 4 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest
|MODDER (Sludge/Doom, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Destroying Ourselves for a Place in the Sun sur Consouling Sounds et Lay Bare Recordings. Vous pouvez le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Stone Eternal
2. Mather 04:51
3. Type 27
4. Mutant Body Double
5. Chaoism
6. In The Sun
|SCYTHE BEAST (Melodic Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Anthem of the Rotten le 25 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Ravenous
02. Beast
03. Anthem of the Rotten
04. The Seance
05. Spawn of the Stillborn Lord
06. Heirloom
07. Purify by Flame
08. The Carrion Marshes
09. Warp
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Profound Lore Records Impelling Rebirth, nouvel EP de SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Impelling Rebirth
02. Anamnesis
03. Revelation Of Mortality
04. Incessant Dissent
05. Inexorable Downfall
|DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Spectral Realm Of Ruin le 14 novembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Inept Descent" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pariah Of Death & Darkness
02. Sulfuric Embalming
03. Inept Descent
04. Stalker Of The Herd
05. Unseen
06. March Of The Undead
07. Vacuous State
|DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer qu'il procèdera prochainement à un ré-enregistrement partiel et à un remixage de War Of All Against All sous le nom de War Of All Against All - Revisionist Edition :
DIOCLETIAN a écrit : 15 years ago "War of All Against All" was unleashed. Plans are afoot to remix, as well as partially re-record this album as a "Revisionist Edition". Eradicating all the parts played by the convicted piece of shit degenerate, vk. New parts are being recorded by allies of the band who fully support this project and the reasons for it. It will once again be released by Invictus Productions, Expect No Mercy !!
