Les news du 3 Octobre 2025 Suffering Hour - Degraved - Diocletian
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Profound Lore Records Impelling Rebirth, nouvel EP de SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Impelling Rebirth
02. Anamnesis
03. Revelation Of Mortality
04. Incessant Dissent
05. Inexorable Downfall
|DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Spectral Realm Of Ruin le 14 novembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Inept Descent" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pariah Of Death & Darkness
02. Sulfuric Embalming
03. Inept Descent
04. Stalker Of The Herd
05. Unseen
06. March Of The Undead
07. Vacuous State
|DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer qu'il procèdera prochainement à un ré-enregistrement partiel et à un remixage de War Of All Against All sous le nom de War Of All Against All - Revisionist Edition :
DIOCLETIAN a écrit : 15 years ago "War of All Against All" was unleashed. Plans are afoot to remix, as well as partially re-record this album as a "Revisionist Edition". Eradicating all the parts played by the convicted piece of shit degenerate, vk. New parts are being recorded by allies of the band who fully support this project and the reasons for it. It will once again be released by Invictus Productions, Expect No Mercy !!
