chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
409 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner - Conflict Stat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dying Remains
 Dying Remains - Merciless S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave Hex
 Grave Hex - Vermian Death (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Décryptal
 Décryptal - Simulacre (C)
Par Keyser		   
30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
 30th Anniversary – An Amazi... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Fly!
 Fly! - ...Or Die! (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2025
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Killing ... (C)
Par Raimondakis		   

Les news du 3 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 3 Octobre 2025 Suffering Hour - Degraved - Diocletian
»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Profound Lore Records Impelling Rebirth, nouvel EP de SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Impelling Rebirth
02. Anamnesis
03. Revelation Of Mortality
04. Incessant Dissent
05. Inexorable Downfall

»
(Lien direct)
DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Spectral Realm Of Ruin le 14 novembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Inept Descent" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pariah Of Death & Darkness
02. Sulfuric Embalming
03. Inept Descent
04. Stalker Of The Herd
05. Unseen
06. March Of The Undead
07. Vacuous State

»
(Lien direct)
DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer qu'il procèdera prochainement à un ré-enregistrement partiel et à un remixage de War Of All Against All sous le nom de War Of All Against All - Revisionist Edition :

DIOCLETIAN a écrit : 15 years ago "War of All Against All" was unleashed. Plans are afoot to remix, as well as partially re-record this album as a "Revisionist Edition". Eradicating all the parts played by the convicted piece of shit degenerate, vk. New parts are being recorded by allies of the band who fully support this project and the reasons for it. It will once again be released by Invictus Productions, Expect No Mercy !!
Thrasho AxGxB
3 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Degraved
 Degraved
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian
Black / Death Metal - 2004 - Nouvelle-Zélande		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour
Black / Death - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Cénotaphe
Chimères
Lire la chronique
Syllogomania
Syllogomania
Lire la chronique
Unleashed
Fire Upon Your Lands
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Gawthrop
Kuboa
Lire la chronique
Grave Hex
Vermian Death
Lire la chronique
Dying Remains
Merciless Suffering
Lire la chronique
Shrimpaler
Already Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Décryptal
Simulacre
Lire la chronique
Angerot
Seofon
Lire la chronique
Gangrëne
S'en aller (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus
The Key
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
Also sprach Futura (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fvneral Fvkk
Carnal Confessions
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Tanork
Lire le podcast
Mesfetor
Manifest II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fly!
...Or Die!
Lire la chronique
Desaster
Kill All Idols
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec GURKKHAS
Lire le podcast
Electric Wizard
Black Magic Rituals & Perve...
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
The Cult of Kariba (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gestation
Sentient Tumor
Lire la chronique
Entrails
Grip Of Ancient Evil
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Kanine
Lire le podcast
Hellish Form
Remains
Lire la chronique
Metal Assault 44 - Thrash Metal Assault
Lire l'interview
Dome Runner
Conflict State Design
Lire la chronique
Gjendød
Svekkelse
Lire la chronique
Lord Valtgryftåke
Hordes Of The Blackwinds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Panzerchrist
Maleficium - Part 2
Lire la chronique