(Lien direct) DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer qu'il procèdera prochainement à un ré-enregistrement partiel et à un remixage de War Of All Against All sous le nom de War Of All Against All - Revisionist Edition :



DIOCLETIAN a écrit : 15 years ago "War of All Against All" was unleashed. Plans are afoot to remix, as well as partially re-record this album as a "Revisionist Edition". Eradicating all the parts played by the convicted piece of shit degenerate, vk. New parts are being recorded by allies of the band who fully support this project and the reasons for it. It will once again be released by Invictus Productions, Expect No Mercy !!