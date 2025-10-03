chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
508 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025 -... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - A Void W... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Chimères (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Fire Upon Your ... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Shrimpaler
 Shrimpaler - Already Doomed... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Gawthrop
 Gawthrop - Kuboa (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Dome Runner
 Dome Runner - Conflict Stat... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dying Remains
 Dying Remains - Merciless S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave Hex
 Grave Hex - Vermian Death (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Décryptal
 Décryptal - Simulacre (C)
Par Keyser		   
30th Anniversary – An Amazing Flight Through Time
 30th Anniversary – An Amazi... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Fly!
 Fly! - ...Or Die! (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   

Les news du 3 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 3 Octobre 2025 Terror Corpse - Jester Majesty - Modder - Scythe Beast - Suffering Hour - Degraved - Diocletian
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Ash Eclipses Flesh, le premier album de TERROR CORPSE (Death / Grind, USA) sortira le 21 novembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Sons Of Perdition" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pyre Of Ash And Bone
02. Gate Zero
03. Womb Of The Hollow Earth
04. Blissful Incineration
05. Fallout Obliteration
06. Nuclear Winter
07. Transmission Beta
08. The Hollow That Devours
09. Sons Of Perdition
10. Into The Crypts Of Rays

»
(Lien direct)
JESTER MAJESTY (Progressive Technical Thrash/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "When Numbers Speak", deuxième extrait de son premier long-format Infinite Measure à venir le 4 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Zero-Point Collapse
02. Human vs. Machine
03. Echoes of Π
04. Married to the Masterplan
05. The Curse of Majesty
06. When Numbers Speak
07. A World in a Single Word
08. Masquerade (The Algorithm)
09. Amphibian to Chameleon
10. Φinal Jest

»
(Lien direct)
MODDER (Sludge/Doom, Belgique) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Destroying Ourselves for a Place in the Sun sur Consouling Sounds et Lay Bare Recordings. Vous pouvez le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Stone Eternal
2. Mather 04:51
3. Type 27
4. Mutant Body Double
5. Chaoism
6. In The Sun

»
(Lien direct)
SCYTHE BEAST (Melodic Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Anthem of the Rotten le 25 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01. Ravenous
02. Beast
03. Anthem of the Rotten
04. The Seance
05. Spawn of the Stillborn Lord
06. Heirloom
07. Purify by Flame
08. The Carrion Marshes
09. Warp

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Profound Lore Records Impelling Rebirth, nouvel EP de SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death, USA). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Impelling Rebirth
02. Anamnesis
03. Revelation Of Mortality
04. Incessant Dissent
05. Inexorable Downfall

»
(Lien direct)
DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Spectral Realm Of Ruin le 14 novembre prochain sur Dark Descent Records et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Inept Descent" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pariah Of Death & Darkness
02. Sulfuric Embalming
03. Inept Descent
04. Stalker Of The Herd
05. Unseen
06. March Of The Undead
07. Vacuous State

»
(Lien direct)
DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient d'annoncer qu'il procèdera prochainement à un ré-enregistrement partiel et à un remixage de War Of All Against All sous le nom de War Of All Against All - Revisionist Edition :

DIOCLETIAN a écrit : 15 years ago "War of All Against All" was unleashed. Plans are afoot to remix, as well as partially re-record this album as a "Revisionist Edition". Eradicating all the parts played by the convicted piece of shit degenerate, vk. New parts are being recorded by allies of the band who fully support this project and the reasons for it. It will once again be released by Invictus Productions, Expect No Mercy !!
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
3 Octobre 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams
A Void Within Existence
2025 - Agonia Records		   
Blistering Rot
 Blistering Rot
Primordial Masters (EP)
2024 - Pathologically Explicit Recordings		   
Disgrace
 Disgrace
1990 (Compil.)
2024 - Svart Records		   
Death Feast Open Air 2025
 Death Feast Open Air 2025
Du 21 Août 2025 au 23 Août 2025 à Andernach, Allemagne (Juz Live Club)		   
Cryogenical Excision
 Cryogenical Excision
5 photo(s)		   
Vermicular Incubation
 Vermicular Incubation
25 photo(s)		   
9 Dead
 9 Dead
7 photo(s)		   
AngelMaker
 AngelMaker
15 photo(s)		   
Bösedeath
 Bösedeath
3 photo(s)		   
Brodequin
 Brodequin
9 photo(s)		   
Cephalotripsy
 Cephalotripsy
5 photo(s)		   
Coffin Feeder
 Coffin Feeder
5 photo(s)		   
Cumbeast
 Cumbeast
5 photo(s)		   
Dekathexis
 Dekathexis
1 photo(s)		   
Devour The fetus
 Devour The fetus
1 photo(s)		   
Disavowed
 Disavowed
13 photo(s)		   
Fetor
 Fetor
4 photo(s)		   
Golem of Gore
 Golem of Gore
5 photo(s)		   
Gorgasm
 Gorgasm
9 photo(s)		   
Gutalax
 Gutalax
3 photo(s)		   
Mincing Fury and Guttural Clamour of Queer Decay
 Mincing Fury and Guttural Clamour of Queer Decay
16 photo(s)		   
Pighead
 Pighead
4 photo(s)		   
Public Grave
 Public Grave
3 photo(s)		   
Putrid Offal
 Putrid Offal
8 photo(s)		   
Pyrexia
 Pyrexia
8 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Degraved
 Degraved
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian
Black / Death Metal - 2004 - Nouvelle-Zélande		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour
Black / Death - 2013 - Etats-Unis		   
Terror Corpse
 Terror Corpse
Death / Grind - Etats-Unis		   
Disgrace
1990 (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Death Feast Open Air 2025
AngelMaker + Brodequin + Ce...
Lire le live report
Blistering Rot
Primordial Masters (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abigail Williams
A Void Within Existence
Lire la chronique
Cénotaphe
Chimères
Lire la chronique
Syllogomania
Syllogomania
Lire la chronique
Unleashed
Fire Upon Your Lands
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Gawthrop
Kuboa
Lire la chronique
Grave Hex
Vermian Death
Lire la chronique
Dying Remains
Merciless Suffering
Lire la chronique
Shrimpaler
Already Doomed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Décryptal
Simulacre
Lire la chronique
Angerot
Seofon
Lire la chronique
Gangrëne
S'en aller (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus
The Key
Lire la chronique
Lychgate
Also sprach Futura (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fvneral Fvkk
Carnal Confessions
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Tanork
Lire le podcast
Mesfetor
Manifest II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fly!
...Or Die!
Lire la chronique
Desaster
Kill All Idols
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec GURKKHAS
Lire le podcast
Electric Wizard
Black Magic Rituals & Perve...
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
The Cult of Kariba (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gestation
Sentient Tumor
Lire la chronique
Entrails
Grip Of Ancient Evil
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec Kanine
Lire le podcast
Hellish Form
Remains
Lire la chronique
Metal Assault 44 - Thrash Metal Assault
Lire l'interview