Les news du 4 Octobre 2025

Megadeth - White Baroness - Shores of Null - Convocation - Änterbila - Valdur - Alkhemia - Hyver - Asenblut - Akolyth - Moral Implant - Cryoxyd - Horror Within - Runemagick
MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tipping Point" figurant sur son nouvel et dernier album éponyme dont la sortie est programmée courant 2026 sur BLKIIBLK (Frontiers Label Group).

WHITE BARONESS (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Six Banners of Satan" tiré de son premier full-length War Chariots à paraître le 7 novembre chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Lonely Cold Grave
2. Melindra's Blood
3. Spiritual Assassin
4. Six Banners of Satan
5. War Chariots of the White Baroness
6. Lich's Spear
7. Guillotine

SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) et CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Italie) vont sortir un split intitulé Latitudes of Sorrow le 21 novembre via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Shores of Null - An Easy Way
2. Shores of Null - The White Wound
3. Shores of Null - The Year Without Summer
4. Convocation - Abaddon's Shadow
5. Convocation - Empty Room

ÄNTERBILA (Black/Folk, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Årsgång" issu de son nouvel opus Avart qui sort le 14 novembre sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Låt till far
2. Ulven
3. Jordfäst
4. Smeden
5. Kniven
6. Årsgång
7. Konung
8. Eklundapolskan

VALDUR (Death/Black, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Guilded Abyss chez Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Hailing Molten Meteors
2. Mangled and Rotting (Spiritus Mortuus)
3. Guilded Abyss
4. Doomed Pt.II
5. Drinking from the Chalice of Banishment
6. Stars of Belial
7. Waves of Boiling Water/Molten Meteors Part II (Bonus Track)

ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, Lille) rejoint Non Serviam Records pour la sortie au printemps 2026 d'un nouveau disque.

Le one-man band HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) sortira son nouvel opus Shaâtaunoâr le 25 novembre via Antiq. Il s'agit d'un album-concept intéractif où l'auditeur est le héros et choisit son parcours. Tracklist :

1. The Forest and the Arrival
2. Shaataunoar
3. Entrance
4. Guards Room
5. Corridor
6. Staircase
7. Hunting Room
8. Tapestry
9. Chamber
10. Wardrobe
11. Attic - Laboratory
12. Teleporter
13. Kitchen
14. Garbage Disposal
15. Cellars
16. Gardens

ASENBLUT (Melodic Death Metal/Pagan, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Bruderschaft". Le groupe travaille sur son nouveau disque prévu pour le premier semestre sur Massacre Records.

AKOLYTH (Black Metal) offre son nouvel opus Ecstatic Kingdom en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 8 octobre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Black Torch [9:07]
2. Ecstatic Kingdom [7:03]
3. To Grow, Flourish And Conquer [7:59]
4. Without Light [14:48]

MORAL IMPLANT (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier EP Delusion le 14 novembre via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Neglect
3. Demiurge
4. Zero Believer
5. Obsecrate
6. Outro

CRYOXYD (Death Metal, France) a signé avec Dolorem Records pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son premier longue-durée. Pour fans de Death (Human/Spiritual Healing), Pestilence et Skeletal Remains. Plus d'infos prochainement.

HORROR WITHIN (Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Soul Awakening sur Dolorem Records. Tracklist :

1. Phobophobia
2. Silent Fall
3. Rupture
4. Waiting Room
5. Basic Day
6. Dead Inside
7. Tears of Angels
8. The Beast

RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms) le 24 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Wyrd Unwoven" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wyrd Unwoven
02. Old Bones
03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer
04. The Runestones Lament
05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun
06. Ashen Realms
07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon
08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1
09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2
