(Lien direct) RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms) le 24 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Wyrd Unwoven" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Wyrd Unwoven

02. Old Bones

03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer

04. The Runestones Lament

05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun

06. Ashen Realms

07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon

08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1

09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2





<a href="https://runemagick.bandcamp.com/album/cycle-of-the-dying-sun-dawn-of-ashen-realms">Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms) de RUNEMAGICK</a>