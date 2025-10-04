chargement...

Les news du 4 Octobre 2025

News
Les news du 4 Octobre 2025 Runemagick
»
(Lien direct)
RUNEMAGICK (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cycle Of The Dying Sun (Dawn Of Ashen Realms) le 24 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Wyrd Unwoven" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wyrd Unwoven
02. Old Bones
03. The Hollow Chant Of The Seer
04. The Runestones Lament
05. Womb Of The Veiled Sun
06. Ashen Realms
07. Spires Of The Drowned Horizon
08. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 1
09. Embers Of The Unwritten Dawn - Part 2
4 Octobre 2025
4 Octobre 2025

