(Lien direct) AETHERVOID (Progressive Atmospheric Black/Death, France). Son premier EP Even Light Decays sortira le 17 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :



01. Even Light Decays

02. Echoes of Her Name

03. The Giant Breath

04. Crowned in Fire



<a href="https://aethervoid.bandcamp.com/album/even-light-decays">Even light decays de AETHERVOID</a>