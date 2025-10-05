Les news du 5 Octobre 2025
Les news du 5 Octobre 2025 Aethervoid
|Jeff Grimal (Prisme, Kesys, ex-The Great Old Ones) a lancé son nouveau projet AETHERVOID (Progressive Atmospheric Black/Death, France). Son premier EP Even Light Decays sortira le 17 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :
01. Even Light Decays
02. Echoes of Her Name
03. The Giant Breath
04. Crowned in Fire
