Les news du 6 Octobre 2025 News Les news du 6 Octobre 2025 Lust Of Decay - 1914 » (Lien direct) LUST OF DECAY (Brutal Death Groovy, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Entombed In Sewage qui sortira le 12 décembre via Comatose Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Parasitic Exsanguination

2. Hallucinations Of The Decrepit

3. Nourishing The Swine

4. Fetal Contamination Process

5. Rusty Razor Rimjob

6. Order 66

7. Desiccate The Epithelium

8. Entombed In Sewage



<a href="https://comatosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/entombed-in-sewage">Entombed in Sewage de LUST OF DECAY</a>

» (Lien direct) 1914 (Black Death, Ukraine) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Viribus Unitis prévu pour le 14 novembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. War In (The Beginning of the Fall)

2. 1914 (The Siege of Przemyśl)

3. 1915 (Easter Battle for the Zwinin Ridge)

4. 1916 (The Südtirol Offensive)

5. 1917 (The Isonzo Front)

6. 1918 Pt 1: WIA (Wounded in Action)

7. 1918 Pt 2: POW (Prisoner of War)

8. 1918 Pt 3: ADE (A Duty to Escape)

9. 1919 (The Home Where I Died)

10. War Out (The End?)









VOIR AUSSI Les news du 5 Octobre 2025

Aethervoid

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE