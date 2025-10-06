Les news du 6 Octobre 2025
Les news du 6 Octobre 2025 Megadeth - 1914
|MEGADETH (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain (et ultime) album prévu pour le début de l'année prochaine. "Tipping Point" s'écoute ici :
|1914 (Black Death, Ukraine) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album intitulé Viribus Unitis prévu pour le 14 novembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. War In (The Beginning of the Fall)
2. 1914 (The Siege of Przemyśl)
3. 1915 (Easter Battle for the Zwinin Ridge)
4. 1916 (The Südtirol Offensive)
5. 1917 (The Isonzo Front)
6. 1918 Pt 1: WIA (Wounded in Action)
7. 1918 Pt 2: POW (Prisoner of War)
8. 1918 Pt 3: ADE (A Duty to Escape)
9. 1919 (The Home Where I Died)
10. War Out (The End?)
